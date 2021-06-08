Families enjoy fun activities, thrilling racing at Bundamba

Bambalam emerges victorious from a thrilling three-way finish at Sunday's Ipswich racing meeting at Bundamba. Picture: Claire Power

IPSWICH RACES

Claire Power

HUNDREDS of families enjoyed a perfect winter's day trackside at Bundamba on Sunday, which officially kicked off the Ipswich Winter Racing Carnival.

Families took full advantage of the free entertainment including animal farm, reptile display and mechanical horse with over 1000 people trackside.

There were also over 30 kids lined up for the Fashions on the Fields hosted by River 94.9's Greg "Hinksy'' Hinks.

Hinsky has a strong affinity with the Ipswich track having grown up across the road. He'll be back for the Fashions on the Field on our pinnacle event, the Ipswich Cup on June 19.

Families enjoy the Ipswich Turf Club's free family Sunday meeting. Picture: Claire Power

Ipswich trainers rewarded

IPSWICH trainers were in the money with Andrew Cowell's Herecum da Drums claiming the ratings band 0-58 Handicap over 1350m.

Jockey Taylor Marshall found a late gear to flash down the outside to claim the win from nowhere.

Race six Ipswich winner Herecumdadrums, ridden by Taylor Marshall. Picture: Claire Power

Fellow Ipswich trainer Doug Lane went close in the fifth race missing out by just half a head in the Ratings Band 0-58 Handicap 1350m.

Lane's runner Animal Instinct was second when half a head short of claiming the winning nod. Glen Petersen was fifth only half a length between the wall of horses crossing the line.

The winner towered over the field in stature and turned his form around to claim the win for trainer Pat Duff.

Cup preparations full steam ahead

THE marquees have started going up at the Ipswich Turf Club in preparation for the Ipswich Cup in two weeks.

From Monday, things will heat up with set up as we take a break from racing until the big day on June 19.

Most packaged areas have sold out with tickets available in the Wild Yak Precinct and Corona Infield Festival plus General Admission only.

It is strongly recommended tickets are purchased in the next few days to ensure you do not miss out.

The Cup is strictly an 18+ event, including Fashions on the Field, All tickets must be purchased online at www.ipswichturfclub.com.au. There will be no cash sales at the gate.

Barn closed until after Cup

THE Barn Family Restaurant will temporarily close while the turf club team prepare for the Cup.

The restaurant will re-open on Friday, June 25.

Next Ipswich meetings

IPSWICH racing continues on June 19 for the Ipswich Cup.

Racing will then move to July 2, 8, 15, 23 and 30.