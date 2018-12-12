Families devastated as thieves take ashes on day of burial

TAKEN: Detective Inspector David Briese is investigating after the ashes of two deceased men were stolen from a cemetery near Ipswich.

TWO boxes of ashes ready for interment have been stolen from an Ipswich cemetery during a brazen ransacking.

About 3.30am on Wednesday two thieves entered the Warrill Park Lawn Cemetery at Willowbank.

The pair of thieves ransacked the building and made off with two brick-sized plastic boxes.

The boxes contained the ashes of two dead Ipswich men; a 76-year old and a 49-year old.

Queensland Police Detectives are now working to understand a motive for the heartless theft and hunt down the people responsible.

Ipswich Detective Inspector David Briese said officers were unsure why the two boxes were stolen.

"By the way the ransacking took place, it could have been they (thieves) were looking for money or anything valuable," he said.

"It appears that having not found anything they have taken the two containers which were sitting on a shelf.

"They've taken the two containers thinking, possibly the two containers contained different property to what they did.

Det Insp Briese said the thieves might have thought the boxes contained valuables.

"Our fear now is upon finding out what they are, that the containers may not be treated with the respect they deserve."

The families of the two dead men were told the heartbreaking news by detectives on Wednesday morning.

Both boxes were removed from the cemetery's safe on Tuesday and left on a shelf.

They were due to be interred on Wednesday.

"The loss of these ashes, it's very distressing for these two families," Det Insp Briese said.

"They're obviously quite distressed and they are just asking, as we are, that whoever is responsible if they could look inside themselves, have some respect for the families and the deceased men and return the ashes to us."

"We would ask the people responsible come forward and give the families back what they want."

Police don't have a description for the two people believed to be responsible for the theft.

They are asking for assistance from anyone who might know something.

In the meantime, Det Insp Briese's detectives are attempting to work out a motive for the unusual theft.

"Until we identify who's responsible we really don't know," he said.

He said never had he investigated a crime where a dead person's ashes were stolen.

There is no link between the owners of the two boxes of ashes, detectives' early investigations have revealed.

Police are looking for a small plastic box, about the same size as a brick, with an engraved plaque on the front and white tape.

If you have information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Policelink on 131444.