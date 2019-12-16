Menu
Ecco Ripley residents Jess, Matt and Ailish Reilly took part in the tree planting ceremony to mark the 10 year celebration of developer Sekisui House.
Families cement their roots to mark developer’s big milestone

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
16th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
FAMILIES from Ecco Ripley have cemented their roots to the region by taking part in a tree planting ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary celebration of developer Sekisui House Australia.

The trees were planted in the new Hilltop Park, with 10 families taking part in the ceremony.

Each family also had a plaque with their name placed with their tree.

Sekisui House senior development manager, Taku Hashimoto, said to company was “passionate about fostering a community that lasts for generations to come”.

“This involves embracing our connection to the natural environment, and with more than 10

hectares of parkland right on the doorstep of Ecco Ripley, we thought what better place to

connect with nature than at the soon-to-be-launched Hilltop Park,” he said.

“We have already planted close to 500,000 trees, plants and ground coverings in Ecco

Ripley to date, and our green community will continue to thrive as time goes on.

The families also planted a Queensland Brush Box, a native tree to help promote

koala habitat.

The family trees and plaque will mark the finishing touches for Hilltop Park before it is

officially opened to the community in February next year.

Ipswich Queensland Times

