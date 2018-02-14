Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Falun Gong member did not threaten councillors: Director

Falun Gong is a spiritual practice involving meditation, drawing on Buddhist tradition.
Falun Gong is a spiritual practice involving meditation, drawing on Buddhist tradition. Bev Lacey
Hayden Johnson
by

AN EXECUTIVE representative of Falun Gong has moved to distance the practice from a series of threatening emails.

The emails, warning Ipswich councillors they would be punished, were sent from "Susan Lin", who claimed to be a Falun Gong practitioner.

Falun Dafa (Gong) Information Centre executive director Levi Browde said it was a technique used by Chinese authorities or its supporters to cast the practice as extreme and dangerous.

"Emails like these have been sent out to officials in the United States, Canada and New Zealand, to name a few," he wrote.

"In the early days, many of them were easily traced back to IPs (internet protocols) in China.

"More recently, they've refined the techniques so that emails appear to come from Western countries."

"Susan Lin's" IP address was traced to Buffalo, US.

Mr Browde said the head of the Falun Gong Association in Buffalo said they have never heard of anyone named "Susan Lin" in their community.

"These emails are often effective at deceiving, at least initially, because many in the west still don't know a lot about Falun Gong, nor have they experienced first-hand the myriad tactics the Chinese regime can and does employ overseas to defame the practice," he said.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  email hoax falun gong ipswich city council

Ipswich Queensland Times
Teen, 16, shot after allegedly lunging at police with knife

Teen, 16, shot after allegedly lunging at police with knife

He was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

CCTV: 'Someone did it': RSPCA wants answers on dumped dog

A screenshot from the video footage of 'Tippie' the dumped dog found at Willowbank.

The RSPCA has released the footage.

Traffic slow after car, bike crash snarls drivers

The road is not blocked but motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services are on the scene of the collision

BREAKING: Tonight's Pride game postponed

Western Pride footballer Madeline Hartwig hugs the touchline during her team's 11-0 NPL win over Mudgeeraba last weekend.

Field damaged in storm

Local Partners