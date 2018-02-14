Falun Gong member did not threaten councillors: Director

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

AN EXECUTIVE representative of Falun Gong has moved to distance the practice from a series of threatening emails.

The emails, warning Ipswich councillors they would be punished, were sent from "Susan Lin", who claimed to be a Falun Gong practitioner.

Falun Dafa (Gong) Information Centre executive director Levi Browde said it was a technique used by Chinese authorities or its supporters to cast the practice as extreme and dangerous.

"Emails like these have been sent out to officials in the United States, Canada and New Zealand, to name a few," he wrote.

"In the early days, many of them were easily traced back to IPs (internet protocols) in China.

"More recently, they've refined the techniques so that emails appear to come from Western countries."

"Susan Lin's" IP address was traced to Buffalo, US.

Mr Browde said the head of the Falun Gong Association in Buffalo said they have never heard of anyone named "Susan Lin" in their community.

"These emails are often effective at deceiving, at least initially, because many in the west still don't know a lot about Falun Gong, nor have they experienced first-hand the myriad tactics the Chinese regime can and does employ overseas to defame the practice," he said.