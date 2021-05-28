‘False’: Defiant Hunt caught out in awkward TV segment

The Health Minister said “false” three times as he was quizzed by Sunrise’s Natalie Barr on Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The Health Minister said “false” three times as he was quizzed by Sunrise’s Natalie Barr on Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has been caught out in an awkward segment on breakfast television about whether or not his government said getting vaccinated "wasn't a race."

The minister, who has been blasted for Australia's vaccine rollout, was questioned by Sunrise Host Natalie about government commentary which previously said there was "no rush" to get the jab.

Mr Hunt repeatedly interrupted Ms Barr, saying "false" three times and "that is not something I have ever said" twice.

Natalie Barr challenged the Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt on the government's messaging and Australia's slow vaccine rollout. Picture: Channel 7

Producers on the breakfast program were quick to turn around a segment where Prime Minister Scott Morrison repeatedly said, "It is not a rush, it is not a competition."

"A lot of people, I think, nowadays are saying it is not a rush, we're in a safe country," Ms Barr said in response to the montage of the PM.

"The government has done a great job with Covid-19, so we're in a safe country and I'm not planning on going overseas next week because we can't, so there's no rush.

"That's where the seed was sown," said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt appeared on Sunrise on Friday. Picture: Channel 7

Australia has one of the worst vaccination rates of developed countries with only two per cent of the total population completely vaccinated against Covid-19.

Natalie Barr questioned the government’s messaging. Picture: John Grainger

Mr Hunt attempted to spin the vaccination rate to the Sunrise audience, playing off the fact that 3.9 million people had received a jab.

This equates to 20 per cent of Australian adults being vaccinated.

However, this number is largely due to the fact people have only received one dose of the vaccination.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has been heavily questioned about the vaccination rate. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

When initially injected, the likelihood of being infected drops by 65 per cent, if you receive the required second doses then this improves to 90 per cent.

The two per cent vaccination rate leaves Australia below countries like Bulgaria, Colombia and Tonga.

It also shows the disparity between Australia and the US and UK.

In America 40 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, while 35 per cent are completely covered in the UK.

Originally published as 'False': Defiant Hunt caught out in awkward TV segment