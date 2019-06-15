Menu
DAMAGE DONE: Rohan Maxwell Eason, 26, admitted to making a false claim for a storm relief payment.
False bid for funds backfires

Ross Irby
15th Jun 2019
THE LIES of a young father who falsely claimed to have been a victim of extreme weather have come back to bite him.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Rohan Eason, a 26-year-old father of six, decided to apply for emergency funds after a severe storm struck the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region of NSW in April 2015.

A Federal prosecutor told the court Eason claimed the recovery payment from the Australian Government, dishonestly submitting that his home at Fennell Bay had been impacted. The court heard Eason was not a resident of the address provided.

As a result of the false claim, he received $1000.

Now living in Ipswich, Rohan Maxwell Eason, 26, pleaded guilty to falsely obtaining a financial advantage on April 13, 2015; and falsely claiming rent assistance between June 9, 2015 and July 21, 2015.

The prosecutor said the property was not Eason's principal place of residence, and it did not suffer any damage in the storms.

The prosecutor said Eason also provided false information to claim rent assistance of $871.28.

The court heard Eason had repaid most of the money, with $332.03 still owing.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Eason he told lies to receive the storm relief funds, while at the same time telling lies to get rent assistance.

"It's a slap in the face to genuine victims having people like you coming along thinking it's an extra source of income," Ms Sturgess told him.

Ms Sturgess sentenced Eason to complete 60 hours of community service.

