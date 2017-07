An RACQ CareFlight Helicopter has rescued an injured hiker at Peak Crossing. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

A 25 year-old woman has been rescued by air after falling during a hike at Peak Crossing.

The call to the Queensland Ambulance Service was made at 12:50pm after the woman fell approximately one meter during a hike along the Flinders Peak Hikers Track.

A helicopter was used to rescue the woman who had fallen in an area too difficult for rescue workers to access.

The woman is said to have sustained an ankle injury and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.