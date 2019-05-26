Falcons try feast gives NRL lesson

CRUNCHED: The Sunshine Coast Falcons defence shuts down Ipswich Jets back Peter Gubb in Saturday's one-sided Intrust Super Cup match at the North Ipswich Reserve.

CRUNCHED: The Sunshine Coast Falcons defence shuts down Ipswich Jets back Peter Gubb in Saturday's one-sided Intrust Super Cup match at the North Ipswich Reserve. Cordell Richardson

WHAT went wrong?

That was the question the Ipswich Jets were left pondering after a disastrous afternoon where they submitted to a 62-8 annihilation in front of their home crowd.

Pitted against the robotic precision and structural integrity of the Melbourne Storm affiliated Sunshine Coast Falcons the Jets' unconventional style of play came up well short.

Errors and ill-discipline proved costly as the Ipswich club sank to its heaviest defeat at North Ipswich Reserve since being shot down 58-4 by the Blackhawks in 1998.

The Falcons have now won 11 in a row with Ipswich the latest victim of a rampage.

It is back to the drawing board for the Jets, who suffered their sixth loss of the season but cling to eighth on the Intrust Super Cup ladder, two points clear of the Mackay Cutters.

Standing in for gun five-eighth Josh Cleeland who was missing on Saturday, utility Jayden Connors said it had been a forgettable performance.

"It was pretty tough,” he said.

"That first 20 minutes, it could have gone either way and it obviously went their way. If we got some of the 50/50 calls it could have gone our way but that's just footy.

"They're all in the Melbourne system and they are the best team in the NRL. They just stick to the structure like Melbourne do and that's why they're the top team.”

STRAINING: An Ipswich Jet strives for every inch against the Sunshine Coast Falcons. Cordell Richardson

Within the opening minute, the Jets had conceded a penalty for offside. Moments later Falcons fullback Nicho Hynes punished them and set the tone for what would be a long, slow and agonising torture. Hynes scored under the posts following a short kick and halfback Todd Murphy converted to take an early 6-0 advantage.

After nine minutes, the Falcons had their second when Nat McGavin latched onto a cross-field bomb.

A response came from the Jets in the 20th minute. In a lone first half highlight, they swung the ball wide in their own half and launched a 60m raid that had Rogan Dean scooping up a well-placed kick to ground the ball in the left corner.

At 10-4 after 22 minutes, Ipswich appeared to be in the contest. However, a mistake in the ensuing set allowed the Falcons to hit back almost immediately.

When workhorses Billy McConnachie and Josh Seage were sin-binned for verbal dissent, the Jets were thrown into disarray. Down to 11 men, they could not withstand the onslaught, conceding twice while the pair were on the sideline.

The blood-letting was not over yet, with Chris Lewis, Siti Moceidreke and Jon Reuben extending the Jets' misery with tries before the break. By half-time, the Jets had been reduced to rubble, trailing 32-4.

Any Jets' hopes of restoring respectability were dashed when in-form Storm contracted hooker Harry Grant darted from dummy half in the 46th minute to jag his second.

With a string of penalties compounding the beating, the Falcons were lapping it up, repeatedly exposing Ipswich's fragile goal line defence, crossing for a series of four-pointers.

The Jets were able to secure a late consolation try through Rory Humphreys but the damage had well and truly been inflicted.

Ipswich must regroup to face the Mackay Cutters away next week.

State of Play

Intrust Super Cup Rd 11: Sunshine Coast Falcons 62 (Nicho Hynes, Nat McGavin, Harry Grant 2, Chris Lewis, Siti Moceidreke, Jon Reuben 2, Darryn Schonig, Daniel Dole, Todd Murphy tries; Todd Murphy 9 conversions) def Ipswich Jets 8 (Rogan Dean, Rory Humphreys tries).