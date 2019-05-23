Falcons in Jets winning flight path

JETS BUZZ

IT is about to turn black with a storm brewing in Ipswich.

The Ipswich Jets are preparing to host the undefeated Sunshine Coast Falcons, who are flying high in the Intrust Super Cup. The Falcons have won 10 games in a row, including a club record 72-4 win over Souths.

Coach Eric Smith has gone past Kevin Walters who won his first nine games for Toowoomba in 2001.

Tweed hold the ISC record, having won 13 straight in 2011.

It is a daunting task for the Jets who are underdogs like never before.

However, the Jets have history on their side. The Falcons have only beaten the Jets once in Ipswich since 2010. That was in 2017 when the Falcons won 34-4.

The Jets had won nine in a row against the Falcons in Ipswich before that loss.

Overall, the Jets lead 13 wins to five with one draw against the Falcons.

The Falcons are coming off a 34-10 win over Townsville while the Jets dealt the Magpies a 36-20 loss and are striving for three wins in a row.

Jets forward Ben Shea spoke about the challenge of playing the Falcons.

"Our on-line defence was great against the Magpies,'' Shea said. "Previously we let teams score in clumps but we really accepted the challenge.

"It was pleasing to pull away at the end and I think we threatened to do that all game.

"At our best we don't fear anyone and the Falcons are going well but we know what we can do too."

Extra coaching challenge

THIS week is a coaching challenge. Jets co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker have to handle the undefeated Falcons and do what 10 other teams have not been able to do this season.

Ben provided some valuable insight into the big match.

"They have won 10 games so they're doing something very right but they haven't played us yet," Walker said.

"I am glad we are playing them after we have won some games. It will be a challenge that we are looking forward to.

"We don't prepare any differently for an undefeated team. We are a bit different to every other team so they're going to be challenged too."

Falcons coach Eric Smith has a perfect record 10 games in his career.

"This is a hard working team and I saw signs in pre-season," Smith said. "Even round one against Wynnum we came back and won by two points. We have been showing a certain resilience.''

'Get Grant' the call

NOT since the ISC hooker glory days of Parcell, Butterfield and Granville have coaches been talking so much about a hooker.

Harry Grant is not only the form hooker of the competition but the form player.

Grant is leading the Petero Civoniceva Medal race. He won the last two TV man-of-the-match awards and is having an impact with or without the ball.

The Melbourne Storm hooker is outstanding to watch and every Jet will be mumbling in their sleep this week "get Grant".

Grant is leading the ISC for tackling with 361. He is a danger out of dummy half.

With eight try assists this season and nearly a 100 metres a game, he throws a pass that should be hanging in the Louvre in Paris.

The Storm and Falcons hooker shared how he was handling the prospects of a trip to Ipswich.

"Last year I played the Jets twice and they physically test you, the ball doesn't die and a play can last 30 seconds. I was on empty," Grant reflected.

"I really enjoy the challenge and this year at Sunshine Coast is the first time we have all the same calls and plays as the Storm so it's a much easier transition to come from Melbourne and play for the Falcons.

"I think that is contributing to the Falcons season, it's a bit smoother."

Grant has 13 tries, having played 28 ISC games for the Falcons.

Jets lock Josh Seage. Rob Williams

Seage's top play

THE Jets did a job on the Magpies. They had the ball for five more minutes than Souths and had 56% of the ball.

The Jets had 25 more runs with the ball and 20 more tackle breaks.

My play of the game went to Jets' lock forward Josh Seage for chip kicking and regathering to score in the 79th minute.

Josh and I watched the replay of his heroics.

"I backed in to the tackle and found myself in the clear, as soon as I am clear I am chip kicking that's my go to play,'' Seage said. "I practise it a lot and a bit like Billy Slater I just did it.

"From here it's just regather, 40 metres and score, it's no biggie."

Seage played 30 minutes off the bench and had four tackle breaks in his five runs.

Injured Jets player Tyson Lofipo. Rob Williams

Tyson's setback

THE Jets will have to do without forward Tyson Lofipo for 12 weeks.

Lofipo suffered a Lisfranc injury, which is when the metatarsal bones are displaced. He suffered the injury against Tweed in round nine, only lasting 11 minutes before hobbling off.

Lofipo had his foot operated on last week and will likely be out until the end of the season.

"It was pretty painful straight away,'' he said. "It was hard to walk and I had to come off. I have been in this position before with injuries and now the hard work begins to get right.

"I want to play again this season and I will. It's a very rare injury. In the video you can hear a snap. That was my ligament.

"The doctor told me 20 years ago it would have retired you."

Sportsmen's dinner

ON Saturday, the Jets will be hosting NRL 360 host Ben Ikin at the annual Sportsmen's dinner after the Jets play the Sunshine Coast Falcons at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Guest speaker Ben Ikin spoke about his role and the work of the Walkers.

"I'll be focussing on the rugby league news cycle, the Walker boys can tell the funny yarns, and the audience don't need us switching roles," Ikin sid.

Ikin would rather be sitting down in the audience watching the Jets when it comes to speaking gigs.

"I am expecting a Jets' victory over the undefeated Falcons,'' he said.

Origin looms

WITH two weeks until Origin, former Jets coach and player Kevin Walters gave some insights into how the preparation was going for another crack at the Blues.

"We sit down on Sunday and pick the team,'' Walters said. " I will ring the players that haven't been picked this year but played last year and just talk to them about why.

"At the moment our medical team are working hard checking with clubs on players' health and fitness.

"We also have to pick a captain, so the four on the panel will pick that and then the QRL Board will sign off on that as long as they are happy with our choice.

"There's a lot of making sure we are all organised and ready for camp.

"I learnt a lot from last year so I have been excited for about a month now to implement some new things."

Cooper's stat

JOSH Cleeland had 10 tackle breaks against Souths, taking his season tally to 34 in 10 games. That is the ninth most in the ISC.

A burger at the tuckshop with . . .

For 48 years, Rita Langer has served her community and worked the tuckshop at Blair School and the canteen at Norths Tigers. I asked her to have a seat and we had a chicken burger and talked about it.

Your son Kevin said I could only talk to you if you said he was your favourite. Do you have a favourite? Kevvie would say that. He always says he is my favourite. How did you get hold of him? He never calls me.

You have done 48 years at Blair and Norths. What do you love about it? The company. I would go mad if I did not have it. I do every Friday at Blair School and I still enjoy it. Many of the women are the same as 48 years ago. We cannot get any youngies in to do it.

If I taught at Blair what is the Mrs Langer specialty I would be eating at lunch? I do the burgers. I do not know how good they are but I make them every Friday for the students.

Do the children at football and school know who your sons are? Sometimes they ask if I see them or not. A few do but I think mostly I am just Mrs Langer that makes burgers.

You have had four sons play for the Jets; Cliff is Jet number 1, Allan Jet number 68, Kevin Jet number 7 and Neville Jet number 211. That is a massive Jets' legacy you have created. I am very proud of all the boys and I do not have a favourite. The Jets were our local team and to have all four boys play for them is special.