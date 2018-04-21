Falcons foes are also old friends

Ipswich Jets take on the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in a Queensland Cup Rugby League match at North Ipswich Reserve. Lachlan Roe breaks through some weak defence.

SOME familiar faces will take the field on the Sunshine Coast against the Ipswich Jets today.

Former Jets players Rhys Jacks and Lachlan Roe now call the Falcons home.

Jacks, the older brother of Melbourne Storm's Ryley Jacks, plied his trade in Ipswich almost a decade ago.

The Canadian international is not as well known as his younger brother - who he is replacing in the Falcons line-up today with Ryley on Storm duty - but Jets co-coach Shane Walker knows him well.

"They're brothers and they play the same position, but that's where (the comparisons) end," Walker said.

"He's a good communicator, he has a good kicking game. He's a lovely kid, he's done really well."

Roe played 18 games for the Jets last season before switching to the black and yellow.

"I think the allure of doing a pre-season with Melbourne (was a reason)," Walker said.

"We certainly don't like losing players, but he was told he'd get that opportunity. You can't hold that back from anyone."