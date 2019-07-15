Falcons fly into South-west colours

TRY-TIME: Jackson Walker starred for the Ipswich Falcons at the State Touch Football Cup at Hervey Bay.

TOUCH FOOTBALL: The Ipswich Falcons will be well represented at the the QTF Junior State Championships at Bundaberg from August 23-25.

At least 10 Falcons are set to feature for the South-West Queensland Swans against the most talented under-12 to under-16-year-olds from the various regions across Queensland.

The South-West region encompasses 10 districts stretching from Roma to Ipswich.

Players earned selection on the back of their performances earlier this year at carnivals in Ipswich and Toowoomba, as well a subsequent selection trial.

They commence training next week in preparation for the trip to the rum capital.

Ipswich Falcons junior co-ordinator Jodie Taylor said the competition was always extremely challenging but she expected Ipswich's young guns to hold their own.

Should they stand out above the rest, players can earn selection in state merit teams.

Meanwhile, the Falcons announced two club captains at a special ceremony held on the Esplanade at Hervey Bay ahead of last week's State Cup.

Chosen from the under-18 squads, Ethan Bauer and Chanay McKee were named to lead the city's six boys and five girls' teams.

Taylor said both had been involved with the club for a number of years and made significant contributions.

She said they led superbly and all of Ipswich's representatives did their city proud and returned with their heads held high.

"It was great to see the older players attending games of the younger grades," she said.

More than 450 games were played over three days, with some 3500 athletes converging on the bayside town to take part from Thursday to Saturday.

Taylor said Ipswich's teams performed admirably in difficult pools but played without luck throughout.

She said despite tasting only limited success, it was a great opportunity for the Falcons to gain experience, develop skills and enjoy the company of their peers.

The Ipswich Touch Association has been selected as one of three centres to host a Q Performance Academy along with Brisbane and Toowoomba.

The academies offer elite players aged 12-16 a chance to elevate their games through a series of skill-building clinics.

"It's awesome for us to have coaches of that calibre come and teach our kids," Taylor said.

She said there would also be opportunities for coaches to attend the clinics and upgrade their knowledge.

Cost is $100.

More information will be released as the date approaches via the Ipswich Touch Association Facebook page and the Queensland Touch Football website.

The Association's next senior competition commences on July 29. The women play Monday night. The mixed games are held on Tuesday night and the men are on Wednesday.

Taylor said the sport was an enjoyable way to maintain fitness and encouraged participants to lead a healthy lifestyle.

She said the Ipswich Association fostered a friendly, family atmosphere and she encouraged anyone interested to sign on.