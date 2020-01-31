Menu
Fake tradies targeting elderly in NSW exposed

31st Jan 2020 7:01 AM

A man has been extradited from Western Australia to face a Sydney court over a roofing scam that targeted elderly residents.

The 31-year-old was arrested at an airport on January 22, the fourth person to be charged over the racket since December.

Police will allege a group of men posing as tradesmen last month swindled a 91-year-old Double Bay man out of $150,000 for work to be carried out on his home.

They also tried to trick a 75-year-old Annandale woman out of $62,000 to finish work on her home, prompting her to alert police.

Two men, 29 and 32, and a 27-year-old woman were arrested in Sydney in December and detectives seized $40,000 in cash from a Bondi Junction hotel.

All four arrested are before the courts, charged with various offences including participating in a criminal group.

The man who was extradited from Western Australia is due to face the Central Local Court on Friday.

