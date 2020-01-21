’Fake death threat’ professor released from prison

Professor Dianne Jolley, who is accused of sending threatening letters to herself, will be released from prison almost two weeks since her second arrest.

Professor Dianne Jolley, the dean of science at the University of Technology Sydney, was arrested in November for allegedly sending fake threats to herself after the university planned to cancel a Chinese medicine course.

She was arrested again on January 8 at her Woolooware home after allegedly sending nine more letters.

Jolley is fighting the charges, her lawyer told reporters on Tuesday.

Central Local Court magistrate Clare Farnan cast the case against the academic as "not overwhelming" and said it was not "absolutely inevitable" Jolley would be jailed if convicted.

She rejected the police contention that Jolley shouldn't be released on bail as she could endanger public safety by carrying out the biological hazard attacks threatened in the letters.

"There's nothing whatsoever in your case (to) support that. It's speculative," Ms Farnan said.

As part of Jolley's seven bail conditions, the academic will be unable to mail anything except through her legal representatives and must not enter UTS premises or contact the university's staff.