Fake, racist coronavirus alert targets Brisbane suburbs

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
27th Jan 2020 12:04 PM
IMPOSTORS have issued a fake, racist coronavirus alert claiming to represent a Government department and urging Brisbane residents to avoid certain suburbs.

The fraudulent media release claims that Queensland Department of health had issued a "level 3 health warning for coronavirus".

"QLD … advises against nonessential travel to Wuhan, China, Sunnybank, Sunnybank Hill, Runcorn, Eight Mile Plains," the alert reads.

It also urges Queenslanders to avoid "all populated areas with Chinese nationals of ratio of 1 to 3 non-Chinese Australians".

The fake Queensland Health notice warns Queenslanders of Coronavirus contamination. Image: supplied.
A Queensland Health spokesman said the Department of Health was preparing a statement to address the spurious announcement and clarify the Government's stance on the virus.

The highly-infectious, fatal disease, Coronavirus is at the centre global concern killing 80 in China.

Fifth coronavirus case hits Australia

Coronavirus kills 80 as Aussie kids still stranded in China

Five cases are currently confirmed in Australia, almost 3000 people are confirmed to have the virus in China.


Queensland's leading scientists are currently researching a vaccine for the epidemic virus.

