Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
25/12/18 - Generic - file pics of SAPOL Police and SA Ambulance vehicles at a crash on The Parade in Norwood. Photo - Naomi Jellicoe
25/12/18 - Generic - file pics of SAPOL Police and SA Ambulance vehicles at a crash on The Parade in Norwood. Photo - Naomi Jellicoe
News

Fake IDs uncovered at property: cops

by Emily Cosenza
25th May 2021 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:47 PM

A group of people are accused of making a large number of fake IDs and possessing stolen ones at an address in Adelaide’s west.

Following an investigation, Western District detectives searched a Woodville Park property along Jeanette St on Monday where they allegedly found numerous identity cards that police will allege were stolen or fraudulently obtained.

Police say they also saw ID cards being printed and located small amounts of methamphetamine and equipment.

Two Woodville Park women, aged 33 and 43, a Kent Town woman, 34, and a Woodville Park man, 41, were all charged with theft and unlawful possession.

The male was also charged with possessing a controlled drug.

The quartet were all refused bail and were due to appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Three other people are due to front court over drug-related charges at a later date.

SA Police said the investigation was ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online.

Originally published as Fake IDs uncovered at property: cops

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes pour in for beloved postman after tractor tragedy

        Premium Content Tributes pour in for beloved postman after tractor tragedy

        News Family and community members have remembered a beloved postman after he was killed in a tragic tractor rollover west of Brisbane.

        Unit developer’s extension bid granted

        Premium Content Unit developer’s extension bid granted

        News The developer behind approved plans to build eight units in Rosewood’s main street...

        • 25th May 2021 1:00 PM
        Investigations underway after factory destroyed by blaze

        Premium Content Investigations underway after factory destroyed by blaze

        News Firefighters in breathing apparatus worked to extinguish the blaze for about three...

        • 25th May 2021 1:00 PM
        Seven hospitalised after workplace fire

        Premium Content Seven hospitalised after workplace fire

        News Early investigations suggest the blaze fire broke out in a workshop

        • 25th May 2021 1:00 PM