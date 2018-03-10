‘Fake’ cop detains, rapes woman

A NSW man is accused of impersonating a police officer to detain and rape a woman.

A MAN has allegedly impersonated a police officer to confine and rape a woman in Sydney's southwest.

Luke Snowden faced nine charges at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday, including a host of sexual assault charges and theft over an incident in the early hours of Friday at Minto Heights.

The 23-year old has been accused of impersonating a police officer to confine a woman, force her to perform sexual acts and rape her around 2am on Friday.

He also allegedly stole her phone and $200 cash and used his fake police powers to steal two other phones, an iPad and a woman's driver's licence at the same address.

In a bid for bail, his legal aid lawyer said Snowden lived with his pregnant girlfriend, had a full time job and was willing to put up his entire savings of $3000 as surety.

The lawyer also told the court he had a limited criminal history and there was no certainty he would be convicted of the alleged offences.

"I wouldn't say it's a strong prosecution case," the lawyer said.

The magistrate noted his strong community ties, but said the allegations against Snowden were "very serious" and he posed an unacceptable risk to the community.

"There are at the moment allegations he confined and attacked and intimidated a young woman and obliged her to perform a sexual act," the magistrate said.

Bail was denied and the matter has been adjourned to Campbelltown Local Court on May 2.