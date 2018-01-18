Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Fake book' will make it to real TV

Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury, Inside the Trump White House will reportedly be made into a TV series.
Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury, Inside the Trump White House will reportedly be made into a TV series. ERIK S. LESSER

MICHAEL Wolff's best-seller Fire and Fury, Inside the Trump White House will reportedly be made into a TV series.

Endeavor Content has bought the television rights to the book in a seven-figure deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wolff will be the executive producer of the series.

Based on interviews with Mr Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon and other White House sources, the book portrays the President as a childlike figure with an explosive temper and short attention span.

The President has attacked Bannon and Wolff, calling it a "fake book”.

Topics:  best-seller donald trump fire and fury michael wolff steve bannon tv series white house

The Sunshine Coast Daily
Your chance to meet a Queensland rugby league legend

Your chance to meet a Queensland rugby league legend

Get along to this free community event to meet Maroons star.

Lifesavers program a success

SAVED: A Little Lifesavers program has started at Orion Lagoon where kids like William O'Hara from Dinmore learn the basics of water safety.

Little Lifesavers program will return to Ipswich in February

Suburban Ipswich shopping centre sells for $37m

It last sold five years ago for $14m less

UPDATE: Petersen 'severely damaged' by election actions

LAWSUIT: Patricia Petersen (left) leaves the Ipswich Courthouse. Ms Petersen has filed a claim for damages against the Ipswich City Council, Andrew Antoniolli and Rachel Nolan.

Patricia Petersen's claim includes the "loss of enjoyment of life"

Local Partners