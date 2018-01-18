'Fake book' will make it to real TV

Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury, Inside the Trump White House will reportedly be made into a TV series.

MICHAEL Wolff's best-seller Fire and Fury, Inside the Trump White House will reportedly be made into a TV series.

Endeavor Content has bought the television rights to the book in a seven-figure deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wolff will be the executive producer of the series.

Based on interviews with Mr Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon and other White House sources, the book portrays the President as a childlike figure with an explosive temper and short attention span.

The President has attacked Bannon and Wolff, calling it a "fake book”.