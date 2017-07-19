Police warning: Fake $50s spotted in region

RIP OFF: This counterfeit note was passed in the Lockyer Valley region recently.

POLICE are concerned about the circulation of counterfeit money in the Lockyer Valley after a local business was handed a dodgy $50 note recently.

Laidley Police Acting Senior Sergeant Bronagh Gillespie said the note was clearly not genuine because it had Chinese writing on it, different markings and had a different plastic texture.

"Police would like to alert local businesses to the circulation of such notes," Acting Snr Sgt Gillespie said.

"If presented with a counterfeit note you are within your rights to refuse to accept it."

She said fake notes were found in the community "every now and then".

Anyone with information about the counterfeit money can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

It is an offence to knowingly possess counterfeit banknotes.

WHAT TO DO

If you come across a banknote you suspect is counterfeit: