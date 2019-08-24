Menu
UNDERSTANDING: Jill Hills will be one of 40 exhibitors to feature in an upcoming art exhibition.
Faith exhibition to break down barriers surrounding religion

Ashleigh Howarth
24th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
ARWORK depicting scenes of religiosity and the idea of faith will feature in a new art exhibition.

ArtsConnect Ipswich and All Saints Booval have teamed up to host the Faith exhibition, which will run from September 6-8 at the Ipswich Community Art Gallery.

ArtsConnect president Glen Smith said the aim of the exhibition was to help break down barriers surrounding different religions.

"The idea for the exhibition came from Judith Covell who was concerned that people were frightened to talk about their spiritual beliefs and faith," he said.

"Judith approached Minister Chris Bates at the church and myself and expressed her concerns. We both agreed to partner together to put on this exhibition in the hope that, through art, some of the misconceptions, fear and barriers between faith groups may be changed for the better."

More than 40 artists from across the region have agreed to showcase their work, including Ipswich artist Jill Hills. The landscape artist and devout Christian spent a number of weeks working on her two paintings for the exhibition.

"These took me a little while to make because there are lots of layers in these paintings," she said.

"When I have something to aim for, I will usually paint three days a week.

"As you can see, I like to use lots of bright colours. And I love trees.

"I am a traditionalist painter, if you can call me that. I do like to use watercolours, but lately I have been using acrylic."

The exhibition runs from September 6-8, with the official opening at 3pm on Saturday, September 7. The community is invited to attend for afternoon tea and to hear from opera singer David Hibbard, who will perform at the event.

Many of the works that feature in the exhibit will also be for sale.

The Ipswich Community Art Gallery is located in d'Arcy Doyle Place.

It is free to attend.

