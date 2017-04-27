Fairy tale creatures live in enchanted Ipswich forest

FAIRY TALES: Ipswich artists Michelle Mancy, Benitta Harding and Glen Smith put the finishing touches on Enchanted Forest artwork ahead of ArtBeat 2017.

CHILDREN can spend an afternoon exploring the Enchanted Forest and connect with fairy tale creatures when ArtBeat 2017, a celebration of art and music, is held this May.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 1pm to 5pm at Ipswich Community Gallery and in d'Arcy Doyle Place.

The musical line up on stage includes Kirralyn Strudwick, Ben Batistich, Matthew Clark, Sarah Hogan, Kasey-Michelle and Morgan Hann and Fire and Whistle Theory.

Arts, crafts and refreshments will be available for purchase on the day.

Arts and Social Development spokesman Cr Charlie Pisasale said children were being encouraged to come dressed as their favourite mystical character and explore the Enchanted Forest.

"This is a special event new to ArtBeat this year and offers children a chance to follow a pathway through the Enchanted Forest of fairy tale creatures," Cr Pisasale said.

"Children can enjoy storytelling, songs, creative arts play, the dress up photo corner and much more."

Cr Pisasale said a range of free family friendly walk-in style workshops would be on offer.

"Workshops will include lantern making, Mother's Day gift and card making, create your own hula hoop, face painting and clay making," Cr Pisasale said.

"Children can also make beaded necklace for mum, mosaic jar or mystical face mask.

"ArtBeat continues to go from strength to strength and is all about encouraging children and celebrating traditional and contemporary art."

ArtBeat 2017 will be followed by the Ipswich Festival Parade.

For more information phone Wendy Clear on (07) 3810 6652 or email wclear@ipswich.qld.gov.au.