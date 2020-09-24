Fairer one-day format helps Laidley chase more glory

Laidley has retained a core of experience for the revised Harding Madsen Shield competition starting on Saturday. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Laidley has retained a core of experience for the revised Harding Madsen Shield competition starting on Saturday. Picture: Cordell Richardson

FRESH from Laidley's latest finals appearance, club president Chris Payne welcomes the new Harding Madsen Shield format being launched this weekend.

Laidley play University in their opening match in Toowoomba on Saturday.

But unlike previous seasons in the annual intercity cricket competition, all first grade teams will this year challenge each other in a round robin series, rather than in pools.

"I think it's good for both (Ipswich and Toowoomba) competitions that everyone gets to play each other once,'' Payne said.

"You've got some real anomalies that have occurred up until now.

"For example, Centrals in Ipswich - one of the better clubs going around - they have never played Wests from Toowoomba - the top club up there.

"Where we draw Wests twice each year - once in the fixtures then again we meet them in the finals usually.''

Payne said the 2020 expanded format would provide a more even competition.

Another key change is the overall Harding Madsen Shield winning team will be the side with most points after all the round robin games.

Ipswich and Toowoomba will then host separate one day finals, scheduled for December.

The Ipswich two-day competition will start in the new year, featuring five games and a four-day final.

The annual Norm Baxter and Audrey Baxter Monday night T20 competitions will also continue this season.

As club president for two decades, Payne is also happy to see Thunder becoming the sixth Ipswich competition team in this year's Harding Madsen Shield.

Thunder played in the recent Len Martin T20 series where Laidley lost a thrilling grand final to Northsiders in a super over.

Ipswich top grade competition teams hosting games on Saturday are South East Redbacks (v Centrals) and Brothers (v Thunder).

Northsiders join Laidley on the trek up the range for their competition openers.

Laidley captain Alex Welsh. Picture: Cordell Richardson

As for Laidley District's line-up this season, Payne expected the Blue Dogs to field a core of experienced players led by captain Alex Welsh, Chris Wilson and the seasoned Sippel brothers Mick and Gerard.

Laidley have lost Ben Gibson (work commitments) and Noah Emmerson (Hornets).

Payne, who has been a first grade scorer since 1997, was happy to see Emmerson chasing higher level goals in the Queensland Premier Grade competition.

Laidley stalwart joined the Hornets in the middle of last season and made some fine contributions.

Laidley is keen to bring on more exciting youth talents like opening batsman Tom Sippel who received some game time in the recent Len Martin T20 tournament.

Other regulars back include opening bowler Liam Dean, consistent batsman Matt Grassick and accomplished wicketkeeper batsman Travis Ilka.

Laidley all-rounder Michael Sippel is back for another season. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Laidley is fielding three senior teams (first, second and third grade) this season, along with four junior sides.

The second grade competition also starts this weekend with the third graders and juniors preparing to play from October 10.

Payne said while success was welcome, Laidley's goal "was always to provide an environment where people enjoy playing cricket''.

Camaraderie has been a long-time focus of the country-based club.

"We try and instil in our junior players as they come through that it's about playing the game, enjoying the game and being with your teams and mates,'' he said.

Payne said Laidley's home base at Bichel Oval was ready for another season.

As the Ipswich competition teams launch their latest one-day campaigns, the Ipswich Hornets start their Queensland Premier Grade two-day series.

The Hornets first graders play Gold Coast at Baxter Oval on Saturday.

The Hornets then face Valleys in the Queensland Premier Grade one-day competition quarter-finals on Sunday.

That knockout game is at Ashgrove.

The Hornets women continue their T20 competition on Sunday, playing Western Suburbs in their latest encounter.

Selectors have named the SEQ Stormers squad for next month's Bulls Masters T20 tournament in Bundaberg: Charith Anthony - Mater Hill (Warehouse), Troy Cooper (captain) - Northsiders, Harry Dobson - Central Districts, Blayde Klass - Marburg Mt Crosby, Charles Matthews (WK) - Gold Crest (Warehouse), Anju Perera - South East Redbacks, Luke Pollock - Northsiders, Sam Strong - Central Districts, Mitch Thompson - Macgregor (Warehouse), Lachlan Vellacott - Central Districts, Nick Verrenkamp - Northsiders, Lee Watts - Marburg Mt Crosby, Callum Wilton - Northsiders. Coach: Craig Jesberg. Manager: Troy Burns

GAME DAY

Saturday: Qld Premier Grades Round 4: Ipswich Hornets v Gold Coast Dolphins

1st Grade at Baxter Oval. 2nd Grade at Robina

Harding Madsen Shield Round 1

South East Redbacks v Central Districts at Raleigh Oval

Brothers v Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder at Marsden No.2

University v Laidley District at USQ

Western Districts v Northsiders at Cook No.7

Diggers v Mets at Cook No.6

Souths v Highfields at Middle Park

Ipswich Cricket 2nd Grade Baxter Big Bash

Round 1 (11am)

Thunder v Laidley at Tivoli No.1

Brothers v Redbacks at Tivoli No.2

Northsiders v Bundamba Strollers at Limestone Park (6.30pm)

Centrals bye

Round 2 (2.30pm)

Thunder v Redbacks at Tivoli No.1

Laidley v Northsiders at Tivoli No.2

Brothers bye

Sunday: Qld Premier Grades

Men's quarterfinal of one day competition

1st Grade: 2-Valleys v 7-Ipswich Hornets at Ashgrove

2nd Grade: 2-Ipswich Hornets v 7-Wynnum Manly at Baxter Oval

Women's Cricket T20s

1st Grade Round 3 (10am): Ipswich Hornets v Western Suburbs

Round 4 (2pm): Ipswich Hornets v University

Youth Cup: Ipswich Hornets v Wynnum Manly at Tingalpa

Monday: 2nd Grade Big Bash - Centrals v Strollers at Limestone Park

Other results from last weekend

Gold Coast women's 4/229 (43.2) - Gina Bidgood 1/38 (7), Rachel Lewis 1/45 (8), Olivia Winter 1/33 (7.2), Hannah Lehmann 1/7 (1) defeated Ipswich Hornets 6/228 (50) - Ellie Johnston 39 (39), Hannah Freiberg 32 (53), Kira Holmes 38 (86), Ruth Johnston 49 (59), Oliver Winter 22 (44).

Valleys Taverners 9/167 (49.3) - Hayden Bloomfield 1/43 (9.3), Jack Gerdard 10/2/26/4, Regan Liebke 2/20 (8) defeated Hornets Taverners 166 (41.1) - Harry Sheppard 18 (30), Jack Gerdard 11 (21), Jared Adamski 29 (57), Zach Fisher 48 (51), Regan Liebke 10 (22).

Youth Cup: Ipswich Hornets 3/169 (21.3) - Cody Danziel 57 (41), Madhava Vyas 15 (26), Jack Hillier 18 (18), Jett Emmerson 45* (36), Noal Platter 20* (14) defeated John Paul College 168 (37.3) - Pal 1/36 (7), Cody Danziel 2/35 (7), Jensen 1/18 (5), Jack Verrenkamp 1/18 (4), Luke Harper 2/27 (6.3).