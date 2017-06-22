Auditors take records from Ipswich hall

COMPLEX ISSUE: Auditors will soon begin going through financial records of the Redbank School of Arts Hall.

AUDITORS will soon take over the financial accounts of an Ipswich community hall that has been the subject of controversy.

The lack of financial record-keeping for the Redbank School of Arts Hall prompted intervention from the Office of Fair Trading late last year.

The long-standing committee was stood down and a new interim committee was elected by the members, namely to resolve issues around financial statements.

No financial records had been lodged with Office of Fair Trading since at least 2005, despite a legal requirement to do so.

Six months after the meeting to elect a new interim committee, the new officials are still pulling together years of financial records.

On June 30, the bank accounts including statements and any other information, will be handed over to auditors for analysis, interim president Declan McCallion says.

Once that process has been finalised, an AGM will be held to elect a new committee.

"We haven't had access to financial records other than the bank accounts," Mr McCallion said.

"All we have is seven years of bank records. We have no record of what monies were received for what or what that money was spent on. There are no details."

The Office of Fair Trading confirmed no financial records had been submitted by the new committee. Mr McCallion said the AGM would be held at the end of July, providing auditors had finished with the records which must be submitted to the State Government.

At least two weeks' notice must be given before the AGM can be held.

"Redbank School of Arts rules require that an annual general meeting be held within three months of the close of its financial year, which is June 30," an Office of Fair Trading spokesperson said.

"At least 14 days' notice of the meeting must be given to members."

The meeting to elect a new committee, held on December 14, attracted about 100 residents.