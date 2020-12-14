‘Fair cut’: Council’s plan for upgrading rural roads

IPSWICH City Council will identify a list of rural roads most in need of being upgraded or repaired as longstanding issues resurfaced at the final council meeting of the year.

Division 1 Sheila Ireland moved a motion at Thursday’s meeting for at least two unmaintained roads be upgraded to a maintained standard during each term of office.

She also wanted this to be reviewed within three months of the 2028 quadrennial election.

The motion was seconded by fellow veteran councillor Paul Tully.

Former rural councillor David Pahlke was long frustrated by a lack of funding provided to fix roads in country areas.

“There is clear economic benefits to applying what former councillor David Pahlke described as the lick and spit approach to unmaintained roads,” Cr Ireland said.

“Ipswich City Council has not allowed prime movers in residential areas so these businesses have been forced to relocate to large lots, generally in rural areas.

“In Division 1 I know that cattle production is widespread and that cattle owners move their stock between properties, especially during this dry weather, and their trucks are therefore stressed on our unmaintained roads.

“Other industries I’ve noticed are cropping, logging, tourism, camping, a heavy earthmoving business and a school bus.

“Ipswich City Council has assisted Ipswich city CBD traders financially to improve their facade of their premises and I ask where is the quid pro quo for rural businesses?”

In response, fellow Division 1 councillor Jacob Madsen moved a foreshadowed motion.

It involved the council’s department of infrastructure and environment developing a rural roads framework.

This framework would include the development of prioritisation methodology for both the upgrade of unmaintained to maintained roads and the repair of unmaintained roads.

It will identify the top 10 roads to become maintained, the top 10 roads to become sealed and the top 10 unmaintained roads to have repairs, as well as consider the whole of life cost of gravel versus sealed roads.

A review of all customer engagement system requests associated with rural roads will be undertaken.

A briefing will be provided to council on definitions, treatments and high-level estimates for the rural roads framework no later than March next year.

The prioritised list of projects as determined by the department will then be considered in the council’s 2021-22 capital works budget.

Cr Ireland’s original motion was backed by herself, Cr Tully and deputy mayor Marnie Doyle.

“I think that it’s time that this council has some sort of a sub policy to look at the unmaintained roads,” Cr Ireland said.

“There’s economic benefit to it. I think it needs to be upfront and we need to be looking at it.”

Mayor Teresa Harding said it would be “irresponsible” to support the original motion.

“I can’t support an uncosted, unquantifiable blanket motion that pre-commits the council well and beyond its three year capital works policy,” she said.

The foreshadowed motion, seconded by Cr Doyle, was moved unanimously.

“For the best part of our term we’ve been discussing this quite a bit, trying to make sure that there’s fairness for all residents of Ipswich regardless of where they live,” Cr Madsen said.

“If you go to a rural area in Ipswich, it’s pretty common that they don’t think that they get their fair cut of attention.

“That’s something that we really need to consider moving forward, what is a fair expenditure in all areas?

“It’s pretty mind-blowing how many businesses are out there.”

Cr Madsen took the opportunity to heap praise on his fellow Division 1 councillor.

“If there are people out there who feel like their voice isn’t being heard, she takes up the mantle for them,” he said of Cr Ireland.

“She’s a formidable woman.”

Infrastructure and environment general manager Charlie Dill said his department is currently undertaking some of this work.

“The unmaintained roads currently aren’t considered as part of our budgetary works process,” he said.

“However, we are looking at these roads.

“We’re looking at the rural roads framework in general which includes unmaintained roads and gravel roads.

“In terms of the unmaintained, yes, we are looking at the roads that might warrant consideration of upgrading to a maintained standard and to be able to make that determination or for council to make that determination in terms of its budgetary deliberation process.

“We are establishing some prioritisation methodology and some criteria around that process which would give it some objectivity.”

