Fair brings dolls and bears to life

COLLECTOR'S DREAM: Maggie Thornely is looking forward to the Ipswich Gala Doll Fair to be held at the Ipswich Civic Centre on April 14.

COLLECTOR'S DREAM: Maggie Thornely is looking forward to the Ipswich Gala Doll Fair to be held at the Ipswich Civic Centre on April 14. Rob Williams

DOLL and bear collectors will be showing off their finest acquisitions as part of the Ipswich Festival this weekend.

Organiser Val Metcalfe said visitors could expect to see everything from antique and rare dolls to the latest trend in reborn dolls. There will also be an array of bears, toys, prams, cots and miniatures.

"Ipswich Gala Doll Fair is recognised as one of the leading doll shows in southeast Queensland and visitors come from all over the country to attend this show,” Ms Metcalfe said.

Doll expert Keith Rose will conduct free doll and bear valuations at 11am.

Proceeds will support Ipswich Hospice Care.

Doors open 9am-2.30pm.