Failing to update address worsens debt for fruit picker

SUSPENDED LICENSE: A fruit picker has landed a $350 fine and a one month driving disqualification after he was caught driving while his license was suspended. Picture: ANDY ROGERS

SUSPENDED LICENSE: A fruit picker has landed a $350 fine and a one month driving disqualification after he was caught driving while his license was suspended. Picture: ANDY ROGERS

A CITRUS picker from Sudan who stopped paying off a fine has had his debt increased by $350.

Adam Ahmed, 25, from Browns Plains, was driving on Western Dr, Gatton, when police pulled him over.

Police checked his licence and discovered it was suspended.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told Gatton Magistrates Court that Ahmed had told police he was aware his licence had been suspended.

“He said he had a debt to his knowledge but had recently moved and had not updated his licence and details with the appropriate authorities,” Sgt Ahmed said.

“He said he knew money hadn’t been coming out to address his debt.”

Ahmed was charged with unlicensed driving and pleaded guilty.

His lawyer, Andrew Gillard, told Magistrate Kay Ryan that Ahmed had been driving home from work on November 28 when he was pulled over by police.

“My client had moved address and didn’t update his address,” Mr Gillard said.

“(He) has done his best to pay that debt off and, from what I understand, he has only $300 left to go.”



Ms Ryan said it was “a good thing” Ahmed had been paying off his fine.

“It’s really important you keep these things up to date,” Ms Ryan said.

Ahmed was fined $350, referred to SPER.

His conviction was not recorded.