Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nicole Ferguson (pls check spelling of name)
Nicole Ferguson (pls check spelling of name)
Crime

Failed builder’s $4 million home insurance bill

by Renato Castello
9th Aug 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CUSTOMERS of failed builder Coast to Coast Homes have lodged about $4 million in insurance claims, says state Treasurer Rob Lucas.

He said insurer QBE - which provides home warranty insurance cover underwritten by the State Government's insurance arm - had received 89 building indemnity claims since the Moonta-based builder was placed in liquidation in May.

He said among them were 54 customers who had received payouts totalling $3.4 million.

"The final figure won't be known for some time, but as of last week $4 million is the estimate," he told The Advertiser.

Houses left in various stages of completion following the collapse of Coast to Coast Homes. Picture: Tait Schmaal
Houses left in various stages of completion following the collapse of Coast to Coast Homes. Picture: Tait Schmaal

 

Former Coast to Coast Homes manager Steven Craven.
Former Coast to Coast Homes manager Steven Craven.

The Advertiser is aware of one property owner who has been quoted up to $200,000 to repair shoddy work done by Coast to Coast Homes.

Builders must take out building indemnity insurance on all projects that require development approval or have a value of $12,000 or more.

The insurance protects homeowners against losses of up to $80,000 for polices issued before June 30, 2017, and $150,000 for policies issued thereafter.

Company liquidators Clifton Hall previously told the paper that 32 customers had likely lost $180,000 in deposits as they were not eligible for insurance protection.

The Moonta-based builder, which had offices in Adelaide and Port Lincoln, was placed into liquidation on May 24, leaving nearly 200 contractors and suppliers out of pocket.

Creditors were told at a meeting in June that debts were expected to exceed $5 million.

Coast to Coast Homes director Sean Craven and his son and general manager Steven Craven have repeatedly declined or ignored requests for an interview.

The pair closed an associated business, Regency Custom Cabinets, on the same day that Coast to Coast Homes was placed into liquidation.

The Advertiser reported that staff of Regency Custom Cabinets were also owed thousands in wages and superannuation.

More Stories

builder court insurance bill

Top Stories

    Triple treat: Why Ipswich football development reaps rewards

    premium_icon Triple treat: Why Ipswich football development reaps rewards

    News For Ipswich Knights under-20 mentor Bob Maclot, such a player drain means the club is doing something right in the Queensland Premier League.

    • 9th Aug 2019 11:55 AM
    How Andrew Antoniolli escaped spending time behind bars

    premium_icon How Andrew Antoniolli escaped spending time behind bars

    Crime Antoniolli was a 'compassionate' but 'self-serving' defendant

    • 9th Aug 2019 11:18 AM
    Former pollie refuses to rule out tilt at council

    premium_icon Former pollie refuses to rule out tilt at council

    News The old hand slammed the direction of the council.

    • 9th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
    Mum took three kids 'shopping', stole $734 in clothes

    premium_icon Mum took three kids 'shopping', stole $734 in clothes

    Crime 'Shopping' trip ruined mum's dream to join the SES