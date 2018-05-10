Facts questioned in quad bike case

BIKE SQUABBLE: James De Boer was charged with drink-driving at Wivenhoe Pocket on a quad bike, but several police facts are disputed.

BIKE SQUABBLE: James De Boer was charged with drink-driving at Wivenhoe Pocket on a quad bike, but several police facts are disputed. Ross Irby

SPOTTED on a quad bike late at night on a rural road, James De Boer told police the engine wasn't on and he was simply "rolling" along.

Police came across De Boer on a Saturday night at Wivenhoe Pocket Rd near the Brisbane River.

It was 10pm and the Ipswich man returned an alcohol reading of .154.

James Rene De Boer, 45, of Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence on March 24; driving unlicensed as a repeat offender; driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle; not wearing a helmet; and driving a vehicle that was not fitted with equipment required by vehicle standards.

But proceedings were adjourned due to some disagreement between police and De Boer over the facts.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Calston said it was 10pm, with De Boer wearing a cap but no helmet, and holding a drink in his hand.

She said the vehicle had no safety equipment or tail lights.

After giving his pleas, De Boer told the court some young campers had been riding the quad down the road but came running back to say it had broken down.

"I sat on the bike. Rolled it down the hill," he said.

"An engine bolt had come out. I bent over to fix the chain and I was trying to explain to police it was not me but the young fellas.

"I did not have a drink in my hand. The young campers rode it up.

"The bike wasn't even running at the time.

"I had alcohol in my system. We were camping."

Magistrate David Shepherd queried that he was on the road.

"I was rolling it, side-saddle. There were a few quads out there at the time," De Boer said.

He said it was "a kid's bike" and couldn't be registered.

Mr Shepherd said there were slightly different circumstances than what was being submitted by police, and Sgt Colston said the matter had reached the point where there was too much difference to proceed.

Mr Shepherd halted proceedings until the facts were sorted out.

He said he would not formally reject the pleas and adjourned the case to June 5.