Facts presented on Bolt inclusion

DIVIDED: The QT's readers are divided on the appearance of Andrew Bolt in its pages.

DOUG Loats, Leichhardt (QT 28/02) asks that I write a factual response that addresses where I disagree with Andrew Bolt.

I thought that I had done that in quoting the judgment of Justice Bromberg of the Federal Court about Mr Bolt's truthfulness.

Judges in the cases of Herald & Weekly Times Ltd & Bolt v Popovic, 21 November 2003 and Newhouse v News Limited, 11 December 2014 were of similar opinion.

KEN ALDERTON One Mile

Bolt appreciated by some readers

I FOR ONE, appreciate Andrew Bolt in the QT. Clare Rudkin (QT 25/02/17) in no way speaks for the whole readership of the QT.

Does Clare Rudkin only want "left-wing rant" in the QT? That would not represent "the balance" that she is calling for.

GLENDA CARROLL Bundamba