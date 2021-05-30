Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters are working to contain a fertiliser fire at Kooragang near Newcastle: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles
Firefighters are working to contain a fertiliser fire at Kooragang near Newcastle: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles
News

Factory blaze triggers toxic smoke fears

by Caroline Schelle
30th May 2021 1:58 PM | Updated: 2:30 PM

Dozens of firefighters are battling a fertiliser blaze at a building near Newcastle with crews unable to use water to douse the flames.

Up to 60 firefighters are working to extinguish the fire in a building on Egret Street at Kooragang just north of Newcastle.

The blaze started in sulphur-based fertiliser at the industrial building about 12.25pm on Sunday, a NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said.

Crews could not use water because of the sulphur in the product and instead are using machinery to remove the product from the building to suppress the blaze, he said.

The firefighting team was alerted to the fire after emergency calls reported smoke from the building and liaised with workers to determine what was in the building.

There are concerns toxic smoke could be spilling out of the factory.

More to come

Originally published as Factory blaze triggers toxic smoke fears

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman airlifted to hospital after motorbike, car crash

        Premium Content Woman airlifted to hospital after motorbike, car crash

        News A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a crash involving two cars and a motorbike

        Nine people taken to hospital on busy night for paramedics

        Premium Content Nine people taken to hospital on busy night for paramedics

        News Paramedics were kept very busy overnight with multiple crashes on Ipswich roads...

        Cancer chemical found in 80 common sunscreens

        Premium Content Cancer chemical found in 80 common sunscreens

        Health Nearly 80 sunscreen products found to contain cancerous chemical

        How to score a year’s worth of free public transport

        Premium Content How to score a year’s worth of free public transport

        News How to score a year’s worth of free public transport in Brisbane