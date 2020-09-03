Facing national league big guns sharpens up young brigade

AFTER facing the might of Logan, the Ipswich Force women are expecting a shot at victory in Saturday's home basketball clash with Toowoomba.

While treating every team in this year's Queensland State League (QSLS) with respect, head coach Terry Lindeberg is looking for Ipswich's second win at JBS Arena.

With co-captain Georgia Ralph returning and US-bound talent Charlotte Hegvold settling in, Lindeberg was keen to see his young side rise.

"South West beat them (Toowoomba) pretty convincingly and we come out and beat South West so you'd think we should (win),'' Lindeberg said.

"We're back to full strength. We should have all 12 girls suiting up this weekend.''

That includes co-captain Amy Lewis who remains a court threat when she fires up.

"She had a purple patch for about five minutes (last week). It was unbelievable what she did,'' the coach said.

Ralph missed last weekend's 94-56 loss to competition heavyweights Logan due to a wedding.

However, Hegvold enjoyed about 15 minutes court time keen to help Ipswich while preparing for next year's scholarship at Weber State University.

Having worked with players like Hegvold, Catherine Macgregor and Iris Cubit in successful Force junior teams, Lindeberg is thrilled to see them facing some Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) opponents.

Teams like Logan, Redlands and Northside Wizards have attracted WNBL and New Zealand regulars, strengthening this year's QSL.

"There's some real quality,'' Lindeberg said, preparing for the fifth round encounter this weekend.

"Most sides have got two WNBL players.''

That gives Ipswich's young brigade, also including Tiayana Sing and Shaia Tautau, invaluable experience when they get on court.

Hegvold and Macgregor are two of Ipswich's most promising basketballers.

"Charlotte only had a very small stint first game back and was a little bit shy but once she settled in, she was good against some of the Logan girls,'' Lindeberg said.

Terry Lindeberg. Picture: Claudia Baxter

Due to the late start of the QSL, the short season and his players' multiple commitments, Lindeberg has only scheduled one training session a week.

However, his players are encouraged to do individual shooting on Saturday morning to freshen up for weekend matches.

Ipswich Force men's coach Chris Riches expected to have a full roster available for his team's Saturday night clash with Toowoomba.

Look out for the QSL matches being livestreamed on this website on Saturday night.

This weekend's featured games are Redcity Roar v USC Rip City. The women play at 6pm with the men's match at 8pm.

GAME DAY

Saturday games at JBS Arena, Booval

QSL Women's Division 1: 5pm - Ipswich Force v Toowoomba

QSL Men's Division 1: 7pm - Ipswich Force v Toowoomba