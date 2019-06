Facing music for drink and drug driving

RBT's were conducted on Norman Rd as a part of Operation Stopper.

RBT's were conducted on Norman Rd as a part of Operation Stopper. Allan Reinikka

AIMEE Sarah Battaglene, 23, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a L/P licence at Peak Crossing on February 16. Battavlene was fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Jannette Helen Elliott, 55, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Carole Park on February 3. Fined $350 and licence disqualified one month.

Zakery John Hanson, 22, from Chuwar, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Marburg on December 15. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Michael Dean Thomas, 32, from Kearney's Spring, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peak Crossing on February 17. Fined $350 fine and disqualified one month.

Andre Anthony Canendo, 41, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Booval on April 20. He was fined $1500 and disqualified 11 months.

Craig Eric Houterman, 24, from Plainland, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Coominya on April 9. Fined $250 and disqualified one month.

David Henry Kitzelmann, 48, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ironbark on March 16. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Harrison Jon Cooper, 22, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peak Crossing on February 16. Fined $200 and lost his licence three months.

Sean Harley Faulkner, 20, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a L/P licence at Goodna on Australia Day, January 26. Disqualified three months and fined $200.

Garth Higgins, 42, from Maleny, was fined $400 and lost his licence one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Raceview on March 12.

Abbie Rosanna Hill, 34, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on March 31. Fined $200, disqualified two months.

Per Simon Larsson Kihlstrand, 28, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Purga on February 14. Fined $250 and disqualified for one month.

Benjamin Trevor Nowlan, 30, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Mount Cootha on March 23. Fined $600 and licence disqualified three months.

Bradley James Taylor, 45, from Riverview, was fined $350 and licence disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Dinmore on February 23.

Errol Charles Graham, 53, from Tivoli, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Booval on November 4, 2018. Fined $750 and disqualified 12 months.

Shanelle Elizabeth Small, 30, from Maudsland, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Central on April 27. Fined $800 and disqualified eight months.

Edward Darrel Whyatt, 56, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Tallegalla on November 16, 2018. Licence disqualified 15 months.

Brett Graham Cowles, 49, from Karalee, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Blacksoil on May 12. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Ryan James Hage-Hawke, 19, from Lowood, was fined $700 and lost his licence one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Fernvale on May 6.

Michael Kevin Pallister, 33, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Booval on March 21. Fined $300, disqualified three months.

Grace Therese Pumpa, 28, from Norman Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peak Crossing on February 17. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Gavin Krystopher Reason, 36, from Kensington Grove, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Raceview on February 27. He was fined $300 and disqualified one month.