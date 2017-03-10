Community speak out on homelessness, housing crisis

EVERY night thousands of people across the region go to sleep in parks, under bridges or anywhere else they can find.

In the Oxley electorate alone, about 700 people have nowhere permanent to stay and must sleep outside in the elements.

In a bid to help combat the issue of homelessness, a round table discussion was held in Goodna and was attended by Labor's Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Senator Doug Cameron, Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick and members of the Salvation Army.

Mr Dick said this was the community's chance to have its say on how it could address current issues affecting the housing sector.

"This community forum gave the opportunity for housing and homelessness organisations to have their say and for myself and Senator Cameron the chance to listen to the most important needs of the sector," Mr Dick said.

"Every night in Australia one in 200 people are homeless, including around 700 people in our community alone.

"This is a clear indicator that more needs to be done to support people in Oxley struggling with housing."

Senator Cameron's visit included a tour of Wild Breads in Darra and Cummins Diesel Engineering at Carole Park.

He talked about his party's plan to boost skills by ensuring that 10% of jobs on Commonwealth-funded projects go to apprentices.

"Apprenticeship and training plans will link in with local TAFE's to improve skills and help more people gain trade qualifications," he said.