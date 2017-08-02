Facing charges, Paul Pisasale meets with developer again

THE developer who led then Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale to a Brisbane massage parlour has been meeting the former politician after his shock criminal charges.

Chris Zenonos was at a coffee shop meeting with Pisasale on July 11, when the fallen mayor was in the middle of recovery at a Brisbane mental health institution.

Mr Zenonos's companies have had property interests in Ipswich and dealt with council.

On Sunday night, he told The Courier-Mail he had led Pisasale in 2015 in the then mayor's chauffeured council car to a massage parlour, to help with the politician's multiple sclerosis, but did not himself go in.

More at The Courier-Mail