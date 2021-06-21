Faces of the 2021 Ipswich Cup: Were you snapped?

More than 15,000 race day enthusiasts made their way to the Ipswich Cup on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Photographer: Franca Tigani

A final number is still being tallied after Saturday’s race day but, according to Ipswich Cup boss Tim Dunn, more than 15,000 people came through the gates.

Ipswich Turf Club CEO Mr Dunn told the Queensland Times he was happy with the outcome, after the wrap up of his first Cup since taking the reins as CEO.

“I have to say, it was a very humbling experience because there was so much going on with so many people and all my staff doing some great things to keep the event going, making sure the patrons were as happy as they could possibly be,” Mr Dunn said.

“I learned a lot about the team and about myself, just in how we banded together.”

He said the pressure was doubled because of last year’s cancelled event and community expectations.

“We had two lots of pressure because the team hadn’t done one for two years and also expectations of the community,” he said.

“The community wanted a splendiferous event that hadn’t happened for two years that they were all looking forward to.

“We had pressure we put on ourselves to perform and be the best we could be but also the pressure of getting everything up and running.”



In previous years, crowds of more than 20,000 had been recorded at the Cup but, amid Covid restrictions, Mr Dunn reckons it wasn’t a bad effort.

“For me it’s outstanding. I was hoping for the 20,000 we had in pre-Covid times but we were very stringent on the Covid conditions,” he said. ﻿



