The faces of 10 people Ipswich police want to speak to

DO YOU recognise these people?

Ipswich police are appealing to the public for information which they believe could assist with ongoing investigations.

Police think the 10 people pictured below could aid these inquiries.

Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Brisbane Road, Goodna (Ref QP1901471790)

Note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. QPS

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday July 30 at 3:20pm.

Collingwood Drive, Collingwood Park (Ref QP1901478262)

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday July 27 at 2:35pm.

Collingwood Drive, Redbank (Ref QP1901432873)

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday July 25 at 8:10pm.

Robertson Road, Eastern Heights (Ref QP1900493812)

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Saturday March 9 at 11:05pm.

Brisbane Street, West Ipswich (Ref QP1900539444)

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday March 17 at 10:56am.

Ipswich Road, Oxley (Ref QP1900511241)

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday March 13 at 3:30pm.

Redbank Plains Road, Bellbird Park (Ref QP1901426882)

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday July 20 at 5:01am.

Collingwood Drive, Redbank (Ref QP1901409520)

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday July 21 at 8:50pm.

