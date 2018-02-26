Insane $200/week Bondi rent ad

THIS is what $200 a week gets you in Bondi.

A Sydney woman has taken down a Facebook ad offering to rent out a tiny room barely wide enough to fit a single bed after users questioned whether it was an early April Fool's joke.

The ad for the "small room", which appears to be about one metre wide by two metres long, was posted last week. "Boys and girls are welcome!" it said. "Me and my friend are renting a small room in our apartment in Bondi ... It is not to share.

"It is unfurnished but I have a bed to pick up where I lived before and also the person will have lots of space in common areas, a wardrobe near bathroom and a big box of shoes near the room.

"We are very friendly and respect each other's space ... We don't want someone that party a lot and all the time bring friends to come over because we need to study, so if you have qualities like these ones please contact me."

The ad has since been taken down.

One Facebook user wrote, "Someone please tell me this is a joke." Another added, "$200's pretty steep for a walk-in wardrobe." One joked that it was like "MTV Cribs", while another threw in a Step Brothers reference saying, "You'll get bunk beds in there make plenty of room for activities."

Another pointed out that the room was intended for "reading or hanging clothes by the window not for sleeping". "Slum landlords ripping people off has to stop," one person wrote, with another describing it as "human greed at its finest".

Last year, another Facebook user advertised a $20-a-week "Harry Potter suite", describing the "quaint little room" under the stairs as the cheapest room available for rent in Sydney. Miles Proust posted the "ad as a joke", but said people immediately began "messaging me asking what the bond is, what the dimensions are".

In 2015, a London landlord was slammed for actually attempting to rent out a bed under the stairs for more than $1000 a month. "I was shown the kitchen and the under-stairs cupboard - he seemed deadly serious," Alex Lomas told the BBC.

Australia's competitive rental market and rising cost-of-living pressures also come with a seedier side, with landlords increasingly offering sex-for-rent arrangements in an attempt to take advantage of vulnerable tenants.

