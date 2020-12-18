Facebook shopper fails to pay up for kid’s bed

A WOMAN who purchased a child’s bed from a Facebook ad claimed the item after providing a receipt, but it later emerged her payment didn’t go through.

In further acts of dishonesty, an Ipswich court heard Carly Webster stole goods from three stores at the Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Carly Fay Webster, 19, from Basin Pocket, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to three charges of shoplifting at North Ipswich on September 24; committing fraud on March 7; and driving when unlicensed.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Webster contacted a woman who was selling a toddler’s bed on Facebook Messenger.

It was agreed that Webster would pay $120 and the woman gave her the bank account details and an address in Redbank Plains where to pick up the bed.

Webster sent a receipt of payment and later collected the bed, however, it was later discovered the item had not been paid for.

The court heard Webster shoplifted from Kmart, Target and another store at Riverlink in September.

Webster was fined $600 and disqualified from driving 6 months. She was ordered to pay compensation for the toddler’s bed and the shop goods.