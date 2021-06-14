Facebook feud leads to assault on two men, court hears

Phillip John Roos has been sentenced for his involvement in three assaults.

A YOUNG man who sought out and assaulted a man he was feuding with on Facebook has been jailed.

Phillip John Roos, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst in company and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm in the Cairns District Court on Thursday.

The first two charges related to a December 20, 2019 incident in Innisfail where Roos, in the company of others, visited a home and assaulted two men, one of whom he was feuding with on Facebook.

The court heard Roos and the group were out front of the residence causing a commotion when one of the victims heard his name being called out he and approached them.

The group rushed him, restraining him, and he was punched multiple times in the head, the court heard.

He eventually fell to the ground where he continued to receive punches and kicks.

The man's friend who came to his aid was also placed in a chokehold and bashed and stomped, the court heard.

The Cairns Courthouse. Picture: Brendan Radke.

Both men only received abrasions and bruises in the attack.

Nine days later in a separate unprovoked attack, the court heard two men had left a nightclub at 3.45am and were walking towards the casino in Cairns.

Roos was in a white car with four others, who called out to the two men before stopping a short distance away.

The man said to Roos: "Mate, we don't want any trouble".

Roos responded: "You're either going to give me all the money in your wallet or I'm going to smack you C***."

The man said he didn't have much money and Roos punched him in the mouth.

Roos was arrested in January 2020 and spent 133 days in custody, before being released on bail on June 2, 2020.

The court heard Roos had a disadvantaged upbringing and a father who was a violent alcoholic, hadn't had much schooling, and that his use of alcohol spiralled after his younger brother died in 2017.

Judge Paul Smith accepted Roos was remorseful, had apologised to one of his victims, and that the birth of his son while he was in custody had been "a wake-up call" for him.

Roos was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, with a parole release date set for October 9, 2021.

