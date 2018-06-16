Facebook drug date led to robbery

A FACEBOOK date set up by a young woman to share drugs was a ruse for a robbery.

The woman is behind bars and two Ipswich men will stay in jail longer after they took a man's car, attempted to rob him, then dumped the frightened man on the side of a dirt road before midnight.

But as they returned to where the man was walking barefooted, a police patrol rocked up at the scene and stopped the antics.

Jamie Francis McNamara, 32, and Cole Eddy Garbuio, 34, each pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to attempted robbery with violence when armed at Redbank Plains on February 12, 2017; assault; deprivation of liberty; stealing from a person; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Garbuio also pleaded guilty to obstructing police, stealing, and possession of dangerous drugs and utensils.

McNamara pleaded guilty to charges of driving when disqualified, enter dwelling and steal, three counts of stealing and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

In the courtroom, the men were separated in the dock by two police officers.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said the male victim spoke to a 20-year-old woman named Alana Watson on Facebook and the pair met at 11pm to take drugs.

Watson arrived at the man's car at 11pm, telling him she wanted them to wait for the arrival of her two girlfriends.

Instead of women, McNamara and Garbuio walked up to the car and McNamara asked for a lighter.

McNamara was holding a pen knife with a blade and told the man to get out of the car and into the back seat. Garbuio sat beside him in the back seat.

After asking where the keys were, McNamara drove the car around Redbank Plains, demanding the man's mobile phone.

He stopped the car at the dead end of a dirt road and told the man to get out and stand in front of the car.

Ms Thompson said McNamara held a larger kitchen knife and told the man to undo his pants and take off his shoes, demanding his wallet.

The man replied it was in his car and they drove off , leaving him alone on the gravel road.

As he walked down the dirt road the car returned with McNamara again demanding his wallet.

A police car turned up and McNamara told everyone they were to say that they were there "teaching the girls to drive".

Garbuio first told officers McNamara produced a penknife and "he didn't know what was happening" but didn't want to leave the woman alone. The man said he feared for his safety.

Ms Thompson said Watson had already been sentenced to an 18-month jail term for her role after pleading guilty to attempted armed robbery.

McNamara had already spent more than five months in jail, and Garbuio 112 days.

Defence barrister Malcolm Harrison said McNamara never used the weapons and at the time had been in the grip of drug addiction, but was now working in the prison kitchen .

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said Garbuio was raised in Bundaberg and had been plagued with an ice addiction.

His drug use had stopped while in jail.

In a letter to the victim he had expressed his remorse.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said the man parked outside Watson's house and she told him to wait as her girlfriends wanted methylamphetamine from her, which was "a ruse".

And when they left the man on the dirt road McNamara held the kitchen knife telling him to empty out his pockets - "then drove off, threatening to do something to his house if he told police".

He said McNamara had an appalling criminal history and was the main offender that night in what would have been frightening for the male victim.

Taking into account the existing sentence McNamara was serving, Judge Horneman-Wren sentenced him to 24-months' jail for the attempted armed robbery with lesser penalties on other charges.

McNamara will be eligible to apply for parole from December 13.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years for the unlicensed driving offences.

Garbuio was sentenced to 22-months' jail and will be released on parole on November 13.