Ipswich shoppers are already searching for face masks. Picture: Alex Coppel.
Health

Face masks selling like hot cakes in Ipswich

Ebony Graveur
8th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
IPSWICH residents are already stocking up on masks following news they are a mandatory part of the newly-imposed lockdowns across Ipswich and greater Brisbane.

From 6pm Friday night, anyone leaving the house must wear a mask, as per Chief Health Officer orders.

Disposable masks have sold out and are no longer available at Compounding Chemist Ipswich on Churchill St.

A chemist spokeswoman told the Queensland Times the masks had sold out prior to today but the shop still had reusable masks in stock

“They’re not like the disposable ones that sell for $2 a mask. At the moment we only have the material masks and they’re between $12 and $15,” she said.

“I think we only have 10 or 12 of them at the moment.”

She said the chemist had been swamped by emails this morning.

Face masks are already flying off shelves as Ipswich shoppers stock up. Photo: Ebony Graveur
“We’re actually checking emails right now at the moment and yes we have been inundated by emails just for (people looking for) face masks,” she said.

“And we have suppliers contacting us, asking if we want to order more face masks.”

At Ipswich Day and Night Chemist on Brisbane St, the situation was similar but there were still a few masks left.

“We’ve had a bit of a run on them this morning,” a spokeswoman for Ipswich Day and Night Chemist said.

“We do (have some left).”

She said phone calls had been non-stop, with people seeking masks.

“We’ve had several phone calls this morning about masks. Everyone’s ringing about them.”

She said shoppers had come on foot, too.

“I know we’ve had a few people come in looking for masks,” she said.

