Dad’s anguish at son’s footy fight injuries

The father of 35-year-old footy dad Josh Jones who was allegedly bashed at an U13 rugby league game on Sunday has told reporters he "cannot sleep" out of concern for his son, who has been told by doctors his face is "floating around", such were his injuries.

Mr Jones reportedly suffered two broken eye sockets, a fractured cheekbone and a broken nose on Sunday during a match between Wynnum and Logan Brothers after two men allegedly assaulted him, including by kicking him in the face when on the ground.

The two men, both from Crestmead, Griffith Lolamaiava, 19, and Talapuse Tuialii, 36, will front Cleveland Magistrates Court today charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Mr Jones' father, Ricki, is in attendance at court and spoke of his heartbreak to media outside the court.

Ricki Jones, the father of alleged football fight victim Josh Jones, outside Cleveland Magistrates Court on May 12. Picture: Tertius Pickard

"It just broke my heart," he said.

"Doctors have told us his face is basically floating around.

"I cannot sleep seeing what I've seen.

"I've got that vision in my head.

"I am disgusted."

wild footy brawl video art work

What stuck in his craw, Ricki said, was that the fight had been described as a "parents' brawl" - he claimed it was an assault.

He described his son Josh as a consummate football parent who knew how to behave at games.

"Josh has been going to football for years, playing for years," Ricki said.

He said Josh knew parents' misbehaviour on the sidelines could "destroy your son's life".

"My grandson lives for football," Rickie said.

Brisbane father Josh Jones, who was left hospitalised after an alleged assault at a junior rugby league game in Wynnum, with wife Laurice.

"Josh is a fantastic dad."

A GoFundMe set up to assist Josh and his wife Laurice with their medical bills has already raised $11,395 at the time of writing, smashing the $10,000 goal.

Originally published as 'Face basically floating around': Dad's anguish at son's footy fight injuries