Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tennys Sandgren complains to the umpire during his win over Fabio Fognini. Picture: AP/Andy Brownbill
Tennys Sandgren complains to the umpire during his win over Fabio Fognini. Picture: AP/Andy Brownbill
Tennis

‘Fabio bending the umpire’: bad boy’s wild accusation

26th Jan 2020 8:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

American firebrand Tennys Sandgren has blown up deluxe at the chair umpire early in his victory over Italy's Fabio Fognini.

Sandgren won the first set 7-6 before launching a tirade against the umpire, accusing him of preferential treatment toward Fognini.

Sandgren was furious after Fognini was allowed a toilet break at the end of the first set.

 

 

"He gets his own rules because you're afraid to step on his toes," Sandgren said.

"If you're wondering why players think you guys give people different treatment, this is one of the reasons why.

"I think he gets different treatment."

Fognini was given a point penalty for taking his shirt off and was booed by the Melbourne Arena crowd after the opening game of the second set.

He also called for treatment on his battered hand.

However, the American proved too hot for the Italian who was nursing a battered hand, winning 7-6 (7/5), 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 to set up a last-eight clash against either Roger Federer or Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

Tennys Sandgren complains to the umpire during his win over Fabio Fognini. Picture: AP/Andy Brownbill
Tennys Sandgren complains to the umpire during his win over Fabio Fognini. Picture: AP/Andy Brownbill

 

Fabio Fognini gestures to the match official. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour
Fabio Fognini gestures to the match official. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour

"That was fun. Playing him was just a war," said Sandgren, ranked 100.

"He is so good. You can never count him out at any stage. I had expectations of a fight and that's what we had." Sandgren, a devout Christian, achieved his best Grand Slam result at Melbourne Park by reaching the last eight in 2018, but it was overshadowed by a row over his political views and links to right-wing activists.

He has put the controversy behind him and shown battling qualities in his run to the quarter-finals this year, having also knocked out eighth seed Matteo Berrettini in the second round.

More Stories

Show More
australian open 2020 fabio fognini tennis tennys sandgren

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus: Fatal outbreak spreads globally over weekend

        Coronavirus: Fatal outbreak spreads globally over weekend

        Health The number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus in China has risen to nearly 2000 and the death toll, to 56.

        Raise a cup to help collect funds for our brave firefighters

        premium_icon Raise a cup to help collect funds for our brave firefighters

        News Enjoy a hot beverage and some cakes all while helping a worthy cause this weekend...

        Former student returns to Ipswich school as principal

        premium_icon Former student returns to Ipswich school as principal

        Education The school’s new principal first set foot on the grounds as a Year 6 student and it...

        Ipswich volunteer honoured by OAM

        premium_icon Ipswich volunteer honoured by OAM

        News Ipswich volunteer to be an honoured with an OAM.