Fab Four brought back to life in ‘jazzy’ new show

The Beatles’ music has been given a new flavour in a show to hit Ipswich this week.

MUSICIAN Craig Martin will bring a little bit of Liverpool to Ipswich this weekend when he adds a bit of swing to some timeless Beatles classics.

Martin will be accompanied by his swing band as he combines elements of jazz and world music to the Fab Four’s best known songs, celebrating 50 years since the greatest hit makers of all time parted ways.

Craig Martin is bringing a unique take on the hits of the Beatles to Ipswich.

The Liverpool-born performer’s new “Bublé Meets The Beatles” take includes a jazzy Can’t Buy Me Love, an Afro-Cuban Ob La Di – Ob La Da, a big band sounding Hey Jude, and a swinging Twist and Shout.

The show covers a wide variety of Beatles classics from 1962 to 1970.

The Beatles wave to fans assembled below their Plaza Hotel window after they arrived in New York City on Feb. 7, 1964 for a short tour of the United States. From left to right are, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison. (AP Photo)

A theatre and Merseybeat veteran, Martin has toured extensively in the UK, Europe and South Africa with Liverpool legend Gerry Marsden, of Gerry and the Pacemakers fame.

Following sellout shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, he was invited to perform his unique take on the Beatles at the world famous ‘Cavern Club’ in Liverpool, England; a club known as the birthplace of Beatlemania in the early 60s.

Surviving Beatles Paul McCartney, right, and Ringo Starr in 2016. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Ipswich audiences can see The Beatles Swing this Saturday, August 8 at the Ipswich Civic Centre from 7.30pm.

Tickets range from $25-$35 and can be booked at ipswichciviccentre.com.au or by calling the ticket office on 3810 6100.