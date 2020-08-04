Fab Four brought back to life in ‘jazzy’ new show
MUSICIAN Craig Martin will bring a little bit of Liverpool to Ipswich this weekend when he adds a bit of swing to some timeless Beatles classics.
Martin will be accompanied by his swing band as he combines elements of jazz and world music to the Fab Four’s best known songs, celebrating 50 years since the greatest hit makers of all time parted ways.
The Liverpool-born performer’s new “Bublé Meets The Beatles” take includes a jazzy Can’t Buy Me Love, an Afro-Cuban Ob La Di – Ob La Da, a big band sounding Hey Jude, and a swinging Twist and Shout.
The show covers a wide variety of Beatles classics from 1962 to 1970.
A theatre and Merseybeat veteran, Martin has toured extensively in the UK, Europe and South Africa with Liverpool legend Gerry Marsden, of Gerry and the Pacemakers fame.
Following sellout shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, he was invited to perform his unique take on the Beatles at the world famous ‘Cavern Club’ in Liverpool, England; a club known as the birthplace of Beatlemania in the early 60s.
Ipswich audiences can see The Beatles Swing this Saturday, August 8 at the Ipswich Civic Centre from 7.30pm.
Tickets range from $25-$35 and can be booked at ipswichciviccentre.com.au or by calling the ticket office on 3810 6100.