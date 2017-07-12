Fa'alogo nurtures grass roots at Bombers and Jets

GIVING BACK: Former NRL star David Fa'alogo, in action for Fassifern, is relishing his dual role with the Bombers and Jets.

WORLD Cup winner David Fa'alogo is relishing his role giving back to the game both on and off the field.

The 36-year-old forward is still powering on for the Fassifern Bombers and is passing on his vast knowledge in his role as Ipswich Jets junior development manager.

Fa'alogo, who was a member of the Kiwis side that won the 2008 World Cup, played 198 NRL games for the Rabbitohs and Knights and 57 matches for Huddersfield in a career which also saw him play 19 Tests for New Zealand and Samoa.

He takes seriously his role of nurturing the grass roots of the game that has given him so much.

"It is awesome,” Fa'alogo told the QT.

"After 13 years of professional footy it all goes hand-in-hand.

"You are a high-profile player and a role model and all of a sudden that all finishes. You go from that to giving back to the community and I am having a ball. It is my way of giving back. Other players have their way of doing that, and this is mine.”

RIPPING IN: The youthful exuberance of the Bombers players is rubbing off on David Fa'alogo. Inga Williams

Fa'alogo is playing a key role in the top of the table Bombers' push to win an Ipswich A grade premiership.

The way the Fassifern club plays the game is keeping him energised and enthused.

"Out at Harrisville, with the Fassifern club, the mentality is about going out there and doing your best with your teammates next to you,” he said.

"I'm really enjoying playing alongside a lot younger guys and seeing their energy levels lift.

"It really gives me an incentive to go out and do what I need to in my position.

"Seeing my teammates get pumped up gets me really worked up as well, and in the right way.”

His role in junior development has opened Fa'alogo's eyes to how much talent there is in Ipswich.

"It is just a shame you can't keep all of them,” he said.

"Ipswich is one of those areas that just seems to develop players. There are a lot of professional players of the future. Whether they go on is another story.

"They are big kids as well. A lot of the kids I see that are 12 look like they are 14 or 15. They build them big nowadays.”

WINNER: Dave Fa'alogo won a World Cup with New Zealand in 2008. Contributed

Fa'alogo retired from the NRL in 2015 when he was at Newcastle because of a neck complaint but it healed and he was looking to continue his career in 2016. His former NRL coach provided a lifeline.

"David was outstanding for us last season when he came to the Jets through Wayne Bennett,” Jets CEO Jason Cubit said.

"He rang Wayne and asked if he could help him out and he suggested he talk to Ipswich, and he played the whole season for us.

"Then when Brendon Lindsay stepped out of the junior development role David slotted in and is doing a great job for us getting out to all the schools and junior clubs. He helps with a lot of the junior programs the club runs along with the one at the juvenile detention centre at Wacol as well which is really important to us.

"He is great with the Pasifika communities, having captained Samoa and represented New Zealand, and is well respected in all the community.”

David Fa'alogo in action for the Jets in 2016. Rob Williams

Fa'alogo said he was looking forward to the top of the table Ipswich A grade clash with Goodna at Harrisville on Saturday.

"It is a big day for the club. We are hosting some junior games as well and it is the opening of our new shower and toilet block.

"Goodna is always a good battle. I really love playing against the Poly boys and having fun.”