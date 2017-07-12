21°
News

Fa'alogo nurtures grass roots at Bombers and Jets

Joel Gould
| 12th Jul 2017 2:43 PM
GIVING BACK: Former NRL star David Fa'alogo, in action for Fassifern, is relishing his dual role with the Bombers and Jets.
GIVING BACK: Former NRL star David Fa'alogo, in action for Fassifern, is relishing his dual role with the Bombers and Jets. Inga Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WORLD Cup winner David Fa'alogo is relishing his role giving back to the game both on and off the field.

The 36-year-old forward is still powering on for the Fassifern Bombers and is passing on his vast knowledge in his role as Ipswich Jets junior development manager.

Fa'alogo, who was a member of the Kiwis side that won the 2008 World Cup, played 198 NRL games for the Rabbitohs and Knights and 57 matches for Huddersfield in a career which also saw him play 19 Tests for New Zealand and Samoa.

He takes seriously his role of nurturing the grass roots of the game that has given him so much.

"It is awesome,” Fa'alogo told the QT.

"After 13 years of professional footy it all goes hand-in-hand.

"You are a high-profile player and a role model and all of a sudden that all finishes. You go from that to giving back to the community and I am having a ball. It is my way of giving back. Other players have their way of doing that, and this is mine.”

RIPPING IN: The youthful exuberance of the Bombers players is rubbing off on David Fa&#39;alogo.
RIPPING IN: The youthful exuberance of the Bombers players is rubbing off on David Fa'alogo. Inga Williams

Fa'alogo is playing a key role in the top of the table Bombers' push to win an Ipswich A grade premiership.

The way the Fassifern club plays the game is keeping him energised and enthused.

"Out at Harrisville, with the Fassifern club, the mentality is about going out there and doing your best with your teammates next to you,” he said.

"I'm really enjoying playing alongside a lot younger guys and seeing their energy levels lift.

"It really gives me an incentive to go out and do what I need to in my position.

"Seeing my teammates get pumped up gets me really worked up as well, and in the right way.”

His role in junior development has opened Fa'alogo's eyes to how much talent there is in Ipswich.

"It is just a shame you can't keep all of them,” he said.

"Ipswich is one of those areas that just seems to develop players. There are a lot of professional players of the future. Whether they go on is another story.

"They are big kids as well. A lot of the kids I see that are 12 look like they are 14 or 15. They build them big nowadays.”

WINNER: Dave Fa&#39;alogo won a World Cup with New Zealand in 2008.
WINNER: Dave Fa'alogo won a World Cup with New Zealand in 2008. Contributed

Fa'alogo retired from the NRL in 2015 when he was at Newcastle because of a neck complaint but it healed and he was looking to continue his career in 2016. His former NRL coach provided a lifeline.

"David was outstanding for us last season when he came to the Jets through Wayne Bennett,” Jets CEO Jason Cubit said.

"He rang Wayne and asked if he could help him out and he suggested he talk to Ipswich, and he played the whole season for us.

"Then when Brendon Lindsay stepped out of the junior development role David slotted in and is doing a great job for us getting out to all the schools and junior clubs. He helps with a lot of the junior programs the club runs along with the one at the juvenile detention centre at Wacol as well which is really important to us.

"He is great with the Pasifika communities, having captained Samoa and represented New Zealand, and is well respected in all the community.”

David Fa&#39;alogo in action for the Jets in 2016.
David Fa'alogo in action for the Jets in 2016. Rob Williams

Fa'alogo said he was looking forward to the top of the table Ipswich A grade clash with Goodna at Harrisville on Saturday.

"It is a big day for the club. We are hosting some junior games as well and it is the opening of our new shower and toilet block.

"Goodna is always a good battle. I really love playing against the Poly boys and having fun.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  dave fa'alogo fassifern bombers intrust super cup ipswich jets ipswich rugby league

Customers run as armed robber targets Ipswich restaurant

Customers run as armed robber targets Ipswich restaurant

CAFÉ forced to stop trade for the day after attempted armed robbery

  • News

  • 12th Jul 2017 3:35 PM

MAYORAL RACE: Sexologist will run for top job

Dr Patricia Petersen dressed up for Australia Day

Dr Patricia Petersen says her name would be on the ballot paper.

Tully's election blooper: 'It was my campaign worker'

The election will be held on Saturday, August 19.

THE first signs of the election have appeared on Ipswich streets

Ipswich to miss out on $5b defence project, jobs boom

ACTING mayor still fighting for tank building project

Local Partners

Turn a silver spoon into eco-jewellery

The transformation of trash to treasure will be on display

'Seriously fun fitness': Massive, new gym to bulk up Ipswich

IN PLANNING: Proposed World Gym Bundamba manager Darcy Edwards inbusiness with his dad Dominic.

New gym part of an international cult following of fitness fanatics

How to get free coffee in Ipswich

A MAJOR fast food chain is giving away coffee, for free

Time to celebrate the arts in three-day inaugural event

DON'T MISS: The Ipswich Musical Theatre Company has its performance of Les Miserables in the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Arts FUSED by new festival

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

THE man in charge of finding a replacement for Hamish and Andy on radio in 2018 has given his strongest indication yet as to who it will be

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

POSITION PERFECT

52 Whitehill Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 Under Contract!

Here is a chance to buy into the most elevated precinct of Eastern Heights, where properties are often sort after but rarely available. The home has been the...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

22 Wentworth Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners of this property have made their intentions clear... We are selling! Now surplus to their needs this rock solid investment will suit the most discerning...

SOLID INVESTMENT WITH 6% + POTENTIAL RETURNS!

48 Avon Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners instructions are clear, the property is now surplus to their needs and therefore we are selling. Located in a quiet leafy street in one of the cities...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Normally at this price there's more to do, but this 2 bedroom home is comfortable and ready for you to settle into or rent out immediately (rental expectations of...

PRICE REDUCED TO SELL- MOTIVATED VENDOR!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 URGENT SALE-NOW...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

The Entertainers Dream!

2 Lawson Drive, Cabarlah 4352

House 5 2 5 Offers over...

This outstanding home is well positioned on a massive 5,858m2 landscaped allotment in the established 'Shannon Park Estate'. The property allows you to enjoy...

Clear Instructions - MUST BE SOLD

26 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba Cottage has received some touches of modern elegance whilst still capturing all the class and style of a 1950's cottage. On offer is - 3...

Zoned Ipswich CBD Medical Precinct

11 Pring Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this ... Auction...

The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this property is directly across from St Andrews Private Hospital and surrounded by medical...

WHAT ELSE CAN I SAY

1 Box Street, Yamanto 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $289,000

800sqm of flat usable land is ready for you to build Minutes to the heart of Ipswich, you will find the location nothing but central. You will find quality...

View Worth Waking Up To

225 Mulgowie Road, Thornton 4341

House 4 1 6 $739,000...

Situated in the picturesque Mulgowie Valley, and located 20 minutes to Laidley, 60 minutes to Toowoomba and Ipswich this versatile property is suitable for...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!