Australia's latest fighter jet, the F35A Lightning II arrived at RAAF Amberley as part of a record-breaking trip to Australia.

Flown by Wing Commander Andrew Jackson and Squadron Leader David Bell, the two 'fifth generation' fighter bombers made the longest ever over-water flight by an F35.

The two aircraft debuted publicly at the Avalon Airshow over the weekend, before returning to Amberley as they prepare to head back to the USA for further pilot training and aircraft development.