F1 mogul, 89, has 4th child with 44yo wife

F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone walks through the paddock with his wife Fabiana Flosi. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Ex-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has become a dad for the fourth time aged 89.

His wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, gave birth to baby boy Ace in just a 25 minute labour on Thursday.

Grandfather-of-five Ecclestone, who turns 90 in October, confirmed the news to Blick, saying: "We have a son named Ace. I am so proud.

Brazilian Fabiana added: "It was all so easy. The birth was over after 25 minutes. I thank god."

The pair have been self-isolating at their home in Switzerland.

The baby boy is the billionaire businessman's first son after having three daughters with his previous partners.

Bernie Ecclestone with daughters Petra and Tamara. (Photo by Florian Seefried/Getty Images)

His eldest, Deborah, 65, was born to his first wife Ivy Bamford before he had socialites Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, with his second wife Slavica Radic.

He married marketing director Flosi in 2012 - three years after he divorced Croatian model Radic.

The couple met through the World Motor Sport Council in 2009.

Earlier this summer, Fabiana said: "Like all parents we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy.

"Hopefully he will never express any interest in doing something in Formula 1!"

Fabiana likes bad boys, apparently. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

The eccentric business mogul has amassed an estimated fortune of $4.5 billion from his involvement in Formula 1.

Eccelstone was born the son of a fisherman in Suffolk in 1930 and after WWII got his first job at a gasworks testing gas purity.

His first involvement in motorsport was trading spare parts for motorcycles before he branched into car racing in 1949, driving Formula 3 series cars.

Following an accident he withdrew from racing cars himself.

After making successful investments in property he returned to motorsport in a management role making his first entry into Formula 1.

He was involved in team ownership until 1978 when he formed the Constructors Association in 1974 and became its chief executive four years later.

Ecclestone has been embroiled in a race row after comments he made during a shocking TV interview over recent days.

Ecclestone claimed "black people are more racist than white people" and said he was "surprised" Lewis Hamilton had been upset after being taunted by fans in blackface.

But the billionaire has defended the remarks - insisting he doesn't care if someone is "yellow, green, brown or pink".

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Ecclestone said: "'I am not anti black people. Quite the opposite. I have always been very much in favour. In fact, Lewis's dad wanted to go into business with me.

"He made some nice rowing machines. I would never even have considered it if I had been anti-black. If the project had been right, I would have done it.

"It's not my fault I am white, or that I am a little shorter than the next man. I was called Titch at school. I realised I had to do something about it. Black people should look after themselves.

"When I lost my driving licence, I had a black driver, not because he was black, but because I didn't care whether he was black or white. Now it's suddenly fashionable to talk about diversity."

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission

Originally published as F1 mogul, 89, has 4th child with 44yo wife