F1 billionaire heiress’ $97m robbery

Tamara Ecclestone - the daughter of F1 mogul Bernie Ecclestone - has been left ‘shaken and angry’ after a multi-million heist on her home.

Tamara Ecclestone was in "complete devastation and shock" last night after the bounty was stolen from her London home.

Every piece of jewellery in the £70 million ($A136m) mansion is said to have been swiped in a 50-minute raid - just hours after the F1 heiress, 35, left the country for her Christmas holidays.

Neighbours were also shocked at Friday night's break-in, which took place on one of the most prestigious streets in London with 24-hour security patrols and checkpoints.

Guards are also believed to be present at all times inside Tamara's 57-room property, where she lives with husband Jay Rutland.

However three raiders are believed to have broken in through the garden then headed to safes hidden in their bedroom.

They were eventually disturbed by a security guard before fleeing with items including precious rings, earrings and an £80,000 ($A155,000) Cartier bangle wedding gift.

Eyewitnesses saw three police cars outside the home near Kensington Palace in West London at 11.30pm on Friday.

Our neighbourhood source said last night: "This is the most shocking burglary because it is one of the most secure houses in London on one of the most secure streets in London.

"An estimated £50 million worth of jewellery has been stolen from inside Tamara's safe and Jay's safe.

"Whoever did this was in the house for 50 minutes in total and had time to smash open the safes that are hidden in Tamara's dressing room and Jay's dressing room. Neither would be easy to find.

"Every single piece of jewellery that she had in her safe has gone and some of them had such personal meaning."

There was a guard working in the mansion's security room at the time of the robbery, according to our Kensington source.

They added: "The three raiders climbed over the back fence and went into the garden, before somehow gaining access to the house.

"They were disturbed by a security guard after being inside for 50 minutes and are said to have bundled out an open window."

A spokesman for businesswoman Tamara, the daughter of former F1 boss Bernie, confirmed the robbery took place.

He said: "I can sadly confirm that there has been a home invasion. Internal security are co-operating with police in this matter.

"Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident."

Tamara also has a daughter Sophia, five.

Their street, Kensington Palace Gardens, has been dubbed "Billionaire Row", with the average house price at £33 million ($A64m).

A socialite and model, Tamara Ecclestone is worth about $450 million on her own.

Prince William and wife Kate live nearby, and homeowners include Foxtons' founder Jon Hunt, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, the Sultan of Brunei and China's richest man, Wang Jianlin.

The road is permanently patrolled by Diplomatic Protection Group police officers operating out of gates and checkpoints.

Last night police were asking for anyone with information on the raid to come forward.

A Met spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a residential property in Palace Green, W8, at 23.11hrs on Friday, 13 December, to reports of a burglary.

"Officers attended. It was reported that an amount of high-value jewellery had been stolen.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

It is not the first time a British F1 figure has been targeted by burglars. Ex-world champ Jenson Button was inside his French house when it was raided in 2015.

Thieves pumped gas in through the air vents before breaking in to the holiday villa in Saint-Tropez.

Jenson, wife Jessica and pals were rendered unconscious as thieves stole £300,000 of goods, including a £250,000 engagement ring.

