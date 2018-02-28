'F---ing hurry up': Driver spills foul mouth at cops

CAMERON SPILLER, 42, from Karalee pleaded guilty in an Ipswich court to causing public nuisance, driving unlicensed and obstructing police.

IRATE driver Cameron Spiller was in a huff and made his life harder by calling police names, swearing at them and even telling patrol officers to hurry up.

Spiller was stopped by a mobile police patrol at 3.30am in Bundamba earlier this month when checks revealed his car registration had expired.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston told an Ipswich court that police followed Spiller's vehicle and intercepted him in a residential street.

When Spiller got out he would not speak to police. Instead he walked away.

Sgt Colston said Spiller began to yell, saying "f---ing hurry up. I'm trying to get to work".

The officers were called "c---s" with Spiller saying they were harassing him.

He had no identification and Sgt Colston said he refused to give police details to confirm his identification.

Sgt Colston said Spiller was not co-operative, telling officers to send (paperwork) through the mail, and continued to walk away.

"You're a traffic cop. No wonder people hate you," Spiller said.

Sgt Colston said after 15 minutes he returned to his vehicle.

His driver's licence had expired on December 23, 2017 and his vehicle registration expired on January 25.

Spiller, 42, from Karalee, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to obstructing police; committing a public nuisance; driving unlicensed on February 4; and driving an unregistered car.

When magistrate Donna MacCallum asked if he disagreed with anything in the police facts, Spiller said: "Most certainly. Nothing I'm going to raise in court today."

He said the street named by police was "incorrect" disputing whether it was it was James or Jones St.

Spiller said he did not want to take the matter to a contested hearing.

Eventually agreement was reached on what Bundamba street the 3.30am offences took place.

"I plead guilty," Spiller said.

"To Jones Street," queried Ms MacCallum.

"Yes that will do," Spiller said.

Spiller was fined $500 or four days jail if unpaid. He was convicted only for the unregistered vehicle offence.