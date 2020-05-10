‘F---ing freaky’: Teacher’s troubled final hours

FAMILY feared Brisbane private school teacher Anthony Stott was on drugs after he woke shaking from a wild nightmare the day before his bizarre and tragic death.

New court documents have revealed the strange meltdown the respected French teacher seemingly suffered before police allege he was kidnapped and tied to a chair at a northern NSW farmhouse, bashed with golf clubs and then fatally struck by a semi-trailer on the Pacific Motorway.

Fellow passengers on a Tigerair flight the 43-year-old caught from Sydney to Brisbane claimed he was masturbating in his seat, talking to voices in his head chanting, praying and yelling obscenities.

And a witness who was texted a photo of Mr Stott tied to the chair, and later went to the farmhouse, said Mr Stott "appeared to have demons on and around him, and they were really scary".

A 360-plus page police brief seen by The Sunday Mail suggests a "spaced" Mr Stott turned up at the Cudgera Creek farmhouse in "pitch black" darkness and "pissing rain" - and allegedly waving a carving knife - after flying into Brisbane on February 9.

He was clocked speeding down the Pacific Highway in his silver BMW before abandoning it in the middle of the road and walking to the farmhouse where police allege he was held captive for several hours and interrogated by property owners Mark Frost and Lauren Grainger and their friend Craig "Freddo" Button.

Anthony Stott’s BMW captured on the Pacific Motorway in northern NSW

A few hours later, Mr Stott was dead in what Button allegedly told police was a "f---ing freaky'' tragedy that "wouldn't happen in your wildest dreams".

Frost, Grainger and Button have not been charged with Mr Stott's death, but will fight charges of detaining and assaulting him with intent to obtain advantage.

Police said Mr Stott had just returned from a trip to Peru and had been visiting his family in Sydney the weekend before his death.

His father Malcolm - who asked police to check on Mr Stott after he failed to show up for work at St Peter's Lutheran College at Springfield on February 10 - told officers his son had no mental health issues and seemed upbeat.

Malcolm Stott did, however, mention that his son had woken up shaking from a bad nightmare before flying home to Brisbane, and he had asked him if he was taking drugs.

Mr Stott told him he wasn't, according to police documents.

Witness statements from passengers on an early afternoon Tigerair flight from Sydney to Brisbane on February 9 pointed to the man in seat 23A unravelling.

A woman on the flight lodged a formal complaint with the airline about Mr Stott's behaviour, which she said included him masturbating, yelling, swearing and making rude gestures.

She told police that when Mr Stott first sat down, he was "quite happily chatting to what seemed like voices in his head and having an inside giggle/joke with them".

But the woman said she woke from a sleep about 40 minutes from landing to be confronted by a "very agitated' Mr Stott, yelling and swearing 'f--- off, f. k you all' as he 'gave the finger'."

She said in her witness statement that Mr Stott had a book about Buddhism or yoga with him and tried to calm himself down with yoga and meditation with his hands and head on the floor.

Anthony Stott was a highly regarded French teacher at St Peter’s Lutheran College Springfield (Facebook image)

"When he came out of the floor position he was much more subdued - like he wasn't even conscious of his surroundings and as though he were somewhere else," the woman told police.

Mr Stott then undid his belt and jeans and started "playing with himself", she said.

Mr Stott had told his father that after arriving home at New Farm, he planned to go to a West End yoga studio and have some dinner.

Why he ended up at the Cudgera Creek farmhouse remains a mystery.

An infringement notice in the police brief reveals that a speed camera clocked his silver BMW on the Pacific Motorway at Ormeau on the Gold Coast at 10.49 that night, travelling at 124km/h. The $266 fine, and the loss of three demerit points, arrived after his death.

The BMW was found abandoned in an emergency lane of the Pacific Motorway just after 1.30am on February 10.

According to the court documents, Frost and Grainger told police they were going to bed in the early hours of that morning when Mr Stott burst into their home brandishing a knife.

"Maybe 3.30 (am) dude comes up the back veranda … and he just came running in. He had a knife and I was like 'what the f. k? What are you doing, what are you doing, what are you doing?"

Grainger told police that Stott claimed he had already been in the kitchen to steal money and was heading to Sydney, court documents state.

"I said 'no you're not mate, you're not going to Sydney," she said she told Mr Stott.

"Something's going on. How did you end up walking up my back steps? Your car doesn't break down on a highway and you walk across a paddock."

According to the court documents, Grainger told detectives she did not know Mr Stott and had no idea who he was.

Button told police they had been drinking and he was falling asleep in his car when Frost roused him with the news: "We got an intruder."

Police at the Cudgera Creek property where Mr Stott was allegedly held.

"Now he (Stott) wasn't being overly aggressive but he had no shoes on, looked like an ice junkie. They (Frost and Grainger) marched him out to the shed and sat him on a chair and asked him 'who the bloody hell sent you here, what are you doing here, what's going on mate, why have you walked into our bloody house?' "

According to the court documents, Button said Mr Stott was not wearing shoes and when they frisked him, he had no phone or wallet.

"Frosty said, 'I don't know what to do mate, I don't know what to do. There could be bloody more (intruders) coming, who knows? It was pitch black, pissing down rain. I'm thinking, 'f--- he's here to steal something or bloody bash someone, or who knows what he's here for?' " Button's police statement alleges.

At one point, Mr Stott allegedly claimed he had been dropped at the farmhouse by his sister to steal cannabis.

Another witness told police that her friend Grainger text her a photo of Mr Stott, wanting to know if she knew him.

The woman said when she looked at the photo of Mr Stott, she saw "heaps of ghosts".

"I'm not a spiritual person, but after my uncle died, I see ghosts in photographs," she told police.

"I was actually freaking out because the person in the picture seemed to have demons on and around him and they were really scary."

According to court documents, Button said they later told Mr Stott, "Mate, on your way. Tell all your junkie mates not to come here again'. He's wandered off through the paddock and down onto the highway …"

Button said that less than 10 minutes later, as he and Frost were discussing the "bizarre" night, they heard a loud bang and saw a semi-trailer pull over on the highway.

"Nobody wanted that end result whatsoever. It's a friggin' terrible thing that's happened and my poor friends are being dragged into it by somebody coming on their property," he said.

"It wouldn't happen in your wildest dreams, mate."

Police released an image of Anthony Stott in the hours before his death.

