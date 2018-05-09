'F for fairness': MP says budget is not for battlers

THE Federal Budget has "failed the fairness test" and missed several opportunities to help battlers, Labor's Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said.

In Scott Morrison's third budget, low-income workers and families have been granted instant relief while for middle-income earners the 37 per cent tax bracket will be eliminated by 2024.

Mr Neumann was pleased the long-awaited upgrade to the Cunningham Highway would be completed with a $170 million injection, but remained disappointed with the government's priorities.

"You have a situation where big business gets an $80 billion handout and in the meantime the cuts continue," he said.

Mr Neumann said the removal of a $14 a fortnight energy supplement for pensioners and $2.2 billion cuts to universities would hurt constituents.

"They've also frozen foreign aid and there's no answers on the housing affordability and homeless crisis," he said.

"There's nothing in the budget, zero funding to tackle climate change."

The government's tax reforms package is likely to pass the House of Representatives but could face trouble in the Senate.

With several changes to the tax system proposed, Mr Neumann said the government should introduce them to parliament one at a time.

"We hope they'll split the tax bills because we'll support he modest improvements on the first of July," he said.

"If they want to play hard ball we won't support their package which gives people on $200,000 tens of thousands of dollars in tax cuts."

Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen has criticised the government's "wafer thin" $2 billion surplus in the 2019-20 financial year, but he or Mr Neumann would not commit to a larger one.

"We'll deliver a surplus," Mr Neumann said.

"Labor's got greater capacity for budget remediation."

He said dividend imputations and negative gearing reforms would help create a surplus - but said more detail would be revealed before the next election.